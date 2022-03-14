COLUMNIST: What’s driving up gas prices

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration's plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. "That is hilarious," she said.

It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally. The reporter wasn't laughing. And now, with the average price well above $4 and still climbing, no one else is either.

What, many are asking, is going on? And what can be done?

Crude oil prices account for roughly half the price of a gallon of gas, followed by refining costs, distribution, and state and local taxes. Unpacking each shows where policy choices influence the price of gasoline.

Start with the last and most straightforward factor first.

State and local taxes, most often used to fund transportation infrastructure, explain some significant differences between the price of gasoline between states. While taxes and fees in Nevada average roughly 20 cents per gallon, neighboring California's tally 50 cents or more because of the state's punishing climate policies that are designed to discourage people from driving.

Distribution--the delivery of gasoline to the customer--is a relatively stable contributor into the price of a gallon. But even here, policy matters.

Then there's refining, the process that turns oil into usable fuel. Prices increase every summer, when the EPA requires refineries to switch over to more expensive blends of gasoline to comply with Clean Air Act standards.

Last, and certainly not least, is crude oil, which provides 90 percent of Americans' transportation fuel needs. Gasoline prices tend to follow the price of crude oil closely, and everything else being equal, Americans see an increase of 2.4 cents per gallon every time the price of a barrel of crude oil increases by $1.

The world is now experiencing crude oil prices well over $100 per barrel--prices not seen since 2014. The best way to decrease oil prices--and, given the current context, dilute Russia's sway in energy markets--is to increase supply. Yet President Joe Biden is unwilling to make the policy changes that would allow this to happen.

Biden remains adamant that the solution isn't to use all the energy resources we have, but to force a transition to a narrow set of politically preferred technologies. So while asking American oil companies for short-term production increases to bail him out of political trouble, Biden has made it clear that he intends to put them out of business in the long term.

In the same month of Granholm's disastrous interview, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki was asked whether the administration's policies contributed to gasoline prices, to which she responded with surprising honesty: "The rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down our investment and our focus on clean energy options."

High prices are a feature, not a bug, of this administration's policies.

Katie Tubb is a senior policy analyst for energy and environmental issues in the Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies at The Heritage Foundation.