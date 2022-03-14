D.C. riot suspect arrested thanks to photo

Among hundreds of people at the Capitol riot who had yet to be identified, the FBI was on the lookout for a man with long hair who had been captured on video pushing a Capitol Police officer over a ledge on the West Terrace.

The search ended when investigators were alerted to a picture of the suspect on Facebook from a 2018 fundraiser for sea turtles, according to court records. Two people -- a volunteer with the sea turtle nonprofit and a longtime friend -- confirmed the man's identity, federal prosecutors said. Witnesses told investigators that Ralph Joseph Celentano III had attended the event for the Jenny Albert Sea Turtle Foundation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, court documents said.

Celentano, 54, was arrested Wednesday in the Broad Channel neighborhood of New York's Queens borough and faces seven federal charges, including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

Celentano did not immediately respond to request for comment. Celentano's lawyer, Marissa Sherman, declined to comment on the charges Thursday.

Celentano is one of more than 775 people who have been arrested and charged over allegations of participating in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. His arrest came one day after Guy Reffitt, the first riot defendant to go to trial, was found guilty of all five felony charges, including armed trespassing, witness tampering and interfering with police in a riot. He will be sentenced in June.

The FBI had several recordings of Celentano outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 from open-source video and security cameras, according to court documents. His look was "distinctive," investigators said, noting his long hair, Trump flag, two-toned jacket and backpack affixed with a folding chair.

One video showed Celentano crouched behind a Capitol Police officer, identified in court papers only as K.E., as the officer peered over a ledge on the West Terrace, stills of the recording in court documents show. Celentano can be seen pushing the officer over the ledge, investigators said. The attack was a "football-type tackle," the officer later told investigators, adding that he was "blindsided."

The officer, an Iraq War veteran, immediately focused on standing up, disregarding any possibility that he was injured, court documents say. He said he was scared that if he didn't get up, he would be "stomped on" by the mob.

"I didn't survive a war to go out like this," he thought in the moment, he told investigators.

Celentano was also spotted in footage from D.C. police officers' body cameras "engaging in several physical altercations with uniformed law enforcement personnel," court documents say.

Toll booth data showed that Celentano left Broad Channel on Jan. 6 around 3 a.m. and returned the next day around 7:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Celentano was released on $50,000 bond after appearing in federal court in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported. It is unclear when he is due back in court.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaclyn Peiser of the Washington Post; and by Michael Levenson of The New York Times.