Diamond Hogs move to No. 4 in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up three spots to No. 4 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll following a sweep of Illinois-Chicago.

The Razorbacks (11-3) swept the four-game series against the Flames and have won six consecutive games entering a midweek series against Grambling State. Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play Friday against Kentucky, which was third among unranked teams that received votes in this week’s poll.

Ole Miss took the top spot in the coaches poll this week. Last week’s No. 1, Texas, lost three games last week, including twice in a doubleheader at unranked South Carolina on Sunday.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight ranked teams this week. In addition to Ole Miss and Arkansas, the league has Vanderbilt (3), Tennessee (5), LSU (8), Florida (9), Georgia (20) and Mississippi State (24) in this week’s poll.

Stanford, which defeated Arkansas on Feb. 27 on a neutral field in Round Rock, Texas, fell six spots to No. 11 this week following a series loss to Oregon.

Arkansas has been ranked in 65 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 20 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 14

1. Ole Miss (13-2)

2. Texas (13-4)

3. Vanderbilt (13-2)

4. Arkansas (11-3)

5. Tennessee (15-1)

6. Oregon State (11-2)

7. Notre Dame (11-1)

8. LSU (13-3)

9. Florida (13-4)

10. Georgia Tech (13-3)

11. Stanford (9-5)

12. Florida State (10-5)

13. Texas Tech (14-3)

14. Liberty (12-2)

15. Oklahoma State (9-6)

16. Arizona (12-4)

T-17. North Carolina (14-2)

T-17. Virginia (14-1)

19. Clemson (14-1)

20. Georgia (13-3)

21. TCU (11-4)

22. Maryland (12-2)

23. Texas State (14-3)

24. Mississippi State (10-7)

25. Gonzaga (11-4)

Dropped Out: North Carolina State (22), Tulane (24), UCLA (25)