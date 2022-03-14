Game time, TV set for Razorbacks' tournament opener vs. Utah

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first-round NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game against Utah will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The game will be televised by ESPNews, the NCAA announced Monday. The game can also be streamed on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Arkansas’ game against Utah will precede a game that night between Texas and Fairfield. The winner of Friday’s games will play Sunday in Austin, with the winner that day advancing to regional play next week in Spokane, Wash.

The Razorbacks (18-13) are the No. 10 seed in the Spokane Region. Utah (20-11) is the No. 7 seed.