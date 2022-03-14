DEAR HELOISE: If companies want our business, they should stop making it hard to contact them. I refer to a few irritations such as using letters instead of numbers for their phone number.

There is also no customer service department to handle calls when people have questions. Or the company has some tangled mess you have to navigate to reach someone, and even that is usually just an email. You're lucky if anyone bothers to contact you.

I got a flyer in the mail yesterday about a huge store-wide sale going on. It was a colorful, glossy ad (which is expensive) with no phone number and the location in small print in a corner on the back! About a month ago I also got a flyer from a local restaurant asking people to call ahead for takeout ... but no phone number anywhere on the flyer.

So many companies now have customers ordering items online that it might be an asset to commit people, time and action to let the public contact you in an easy manner.

If companies want our business as repeat customers, make it easier to contact them.

-- Lynette T., Greensboro, N.C.

DEAR READERS: Got five to 10 minutes before you leave for work? Do this:

• Make your bed.

• Put away shoes, dirty clothes and makeup.

• Place all dirty dishes in the dishwasher.

• Fluff pillows on the sofa and chairs.

• Put away clutter on your bathroom counter.

DEAR HELOISE: I decided to finally declutter my closet after a number of years of buying items that I was going to wear "when I lost weight" or because it was on sale or was the fad of the moment, etc. I have a large walk-in closet, and I'm ashamed to say it was packed. I separated the items I always seem to wear and the ones I haven't worn in years, and one last pile for the occasionally worn for special events. If I hadn't worn it in over a year or two, it went into a box for the local battered women's shelter. They need clothing that can be worn for job interviews.

The clothing I always seem to wear was actually a small pile. I cleaned the shelves, washed the floor, sorted through my shoes and got rid of most of them. We Americans buy too much stuff we really don't need or use.

-- Gloria S., Lincoln, Neb.

