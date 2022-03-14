• Barack Obama, a former U.S. president who's vaccinated and boosted, announced he tested positive for covid-19, saying on Twitter, "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

• Juan Baron, 23, was charged with murder, theft and identity theft, after police in Honolulu say he killed his 73-year-old lover, tried to make it look like a suicide, poured cement over the man's body in a bathtub and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his house and car.

• Christian Hoffman, a character supervisor for Pixar Studios, said he spoke with experts and fed treats to red pandas at the San Francisco Zoo as part of his research to best animate Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who occasionally transforms into a red panda in the film "Turning Red."

• Kathy Funk, the Genesee County, Mich., elections supervisor, faces up to 10 years in prison as authorities allege she broke a seal on a ballot container during the August 2020 primary preventing the votes inside from being counted in a recount during her tenure as Flint Township's clerk.

• Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, wore a bracelet that read " F*** you Putin" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and gifted the host the novelty that she also handed out in 2017 to people who visited the embassy in Kyiv.

• Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary in the stabbing of a man she met online that police in Henderson, Nev., said was in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike.

• Richard Clifton, an English teacher at a Savannah, Ga., school, started stocking the cupboard-sized library in his front yard with books parents have sought to remove from school libraries in the U.S, such as Alice Walker's "The Color Purple" and Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

• Liza Winship, Uber's head of driver operations for the United States and Canada, said the company is "rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help" offset gas costs for ride-hailing couriers and food delivery drivers.

• Debbie Metzler, the associate director for captive animal law enforcement for PETA, said an incident at a farm in Obion, Tenn., was "tragic but not surprising" as a camel that got loose fatally attacked two men and damaged a police car.