Internet access among concerns about sanctions

A coalition of human-rights groups and nonprofits is urging the White House to pump the brakes on imposing sanctions on Russia that could threaten internet access for everyday users, fearing that could be another casualty of the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched its invasion, a combination of crackdowns by Russian authorities on digital services in the country and shutdowns by American businesses wary of possible repercussions for operating in the region have limited online access for Russian users.

Ukrainian officials have cheered on private companies as they push to isolate Russia, politically and digitally, for launching its bloody military campaign in Europe.

But internet-access advocates are warning U.S. officials and their allies against imposing restrictions that could choke off the ability of Russian users to freely access information and express themselves online, potentially playing into the hands of Moscow.

In an open letter to President Joe Biden released Thursday, nonprofits including Access Now and the Wikimedia Foundation voiced concern about "growing calls to interfere with the Russian people's access to the Internet, which we fear will hurt individuals attempting to organize in opposition to the war, report openly and honestly on events in Russia, and access information about what is happening in Ukraine and abroad."

They are calling on the Treasury Department to create a safe harbor making clear that American businesses can still provide "services, software, and hardware necessary for personal communications over the Internet" to Russian users. It marks a bid to quell concerns companies may have about doing business in the region.

In the letter, the groups stressed that they condemn the Russian invasion "in the strongest possible terms," and that they are not against sanctions. But they wrote that any sanctions must be "targeted" and "consistent with international human-rights principles," including those on internet access.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin are "asserting really extreme and growing controls over information and people's digital lives, and we don't want to see the U.S. and its allies playing into Putin's hands," Peter Micek, general counsel for Access Now, said.

"We agree it would be ill-advised to limit the people of Russia's access to the Internet, and the U.S. government has not taken any actions to block the people of Russia's access to the Internet," Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in an emailed statement. She added, "It is Putin's actions that have resulted in a private sector-led exodus out of Russia."

A Treasury Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss policy matters, said that unlike some past U.S. sanctions targeting entire regions, the recent sanctions in Russia target specific individuals and institutions. That means that businesses not covered under the sanctions are by default allowed to continue operating, including telecommunications companies, according to the official.

In a pair of significant blows to access this month, two major internet service carriers, Lumen and Cogent Communications, pulled out of Russia.

In the past, Micek said, U.S. sanctions against Iran and Syria have led to "over-compliance" by technology companies seeking to stay within the bounds of the law.

"What we have seen time and again in places like Sudan is a really conservative approach by technology companies that seems to be driven by their lawyers," he said. "I think they find it easier just to cut off entire countries or regions than navigate these sanctions."