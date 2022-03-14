Coach says Lakeside RB Dunbar is different

Lakeside defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Alexander Black knew sophomore Aquavious Dunbar was different while playing pee wee football.

Dunbar, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Lakeside High School, is still different on the high school level thanks to a combination of unusual size and speed.

He rushed 73 times for 870 yards – 11.9 yards per carry – and 17 touchdowns, and recorded 47 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 12 pass breakups at safety.

“He can run inside the box, outside the box, can also catch the ball,” Black said. “I have him at strong safety. He can run any coverage I have. He can play free safety and roam the field on a long-distance down.

"He’s an every-down defensive player and an every-down running back.”

Black says Dunbar is “very explosive and athletic,” which is backed up by his highlight video and recent times in track. He recently recorded handheld times of 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.8 seconds in the 200.

Dunbar also plays basketball for the school.

On the football field, the Beavers plan to utilize his talents by moving him around.

“We’re going to use him as a flex tight end, running back, receiver, Wildcat situation,” said Black, who calls Dunbar a good leader with good grades. “With that type of size and athletic ability, you can put him at any position and he’ll be a great player.”

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith called Black on Friday.

“He wants to get him up (to Fayetteville) as soon as possible,” Black said.

Black added that Dunbar has been invited to attend the Razorbacks’ open practice on April 16. He said Dunbar may attend a practice and the open practice.