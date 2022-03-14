Lanzilli puts end to wild Hogs’ victory in bottom of ninth inning

NO. 7 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Grambling

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Grambling 5-10; Arkansas 11-3

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

INTERNET WatchESPN.com

SHORT HOPS

Arkansas has won six straight games….Cayden Wallace went 6 for 18 with 6 runs scored, 3 home runs and 13 RBI during the series against the Flames….Chris Lanzilli hit Arkansas’ first walk-off home run since Heston Kjerstad against South Alabama on March 8, 2020. Lanzilli has two career walk-off homers. While at Wake Forest, he hit one to beat Seton Hall on Feb. 14, 2020.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

TUESDAY Grambling, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Grambling, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Kentucky*, noon

* SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas and the Illinois-Chicago baseball teams traded punches in the final two innings Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The seventh-ranked Razorbacks got the final swing and delivered a knockout blow.

Chris Lanzilli hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Arkansas (11-3) a 10-8 victory and a sweep of the four-game series.

Lanzilli's blast went over the wall near the 375-foot marker in left-center field. It was the final blow in a back-and-forth battle that saw the Razorbacks take the lead in the eighth inning on a Cayden Wallace grand slam before the Flames tied the game 8-8 in the top of the ninth on a throwing error and a one-out single by Breck Nowik.

"It felt great," said Lanzilli, who hit two of Arkansas' nine home runs during the UIC series. "First of all, we won the game and battled back and forth. Cayden hit that one to give us energy and the lead. Then they come back and to seal that win was something huge for us."

Michael Turner led off the bottom of the ninth with a stand-up double against UIC right-hander Tanner Shears. Lanzilli fell behind Shears but fouled off a pitch before driving a 1-2 curve ball for the winning runs.

The Flames (4-9) scored twice against Arkansas freshman Brady Tygart in the top of the ninth. Reliever Mark Adamiak stranded two UIC runners in scoring position when Garrett McCarthy flied out to center field.

The Flames' ninth-inning rally answered the Razorbacks' rally in the eighth, when Wallace's two-out grand slam put Arkansas ahead 8-6. It was Wallace's second grand slam in two games and third home run of the four-game series against the Flames.

"I knew I was going to get the job done," Wallace said. "I was trying to barrel the baseball."

The Razorbacks won despite allowing six runs during a sloppy fourth inning. The Flames had just one hit in the inning, which saw Arkansas go leading 2-0 to a 6-2 deficit.

Arkansas pitchers Jaxon Wiggins and Kole Ramage combined to walk five batters, hit a batter and throw a wild pitch in the inning, and first baseman Peyton Stovall committed an error that did not contribute to a run. All six UIC runs were earned.

Wiggins walked three of the first four batters in the fourth inning and threw a wild pitch. The Flames tied the game when Cory Moore bunted home Cole Conn. Wiggins fielded the bunt and was just late with a flip to the Turner on a play at the plate.

Wiggins took a no-decision in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed 5 runs on just 1 hit, walked 4, hit 2 batters and struck out 5.

"He's got to learn how to get through that," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He's one of those guys that if he can recover and just give up two that inning, he may go eight innings."

Ramage inherited the bases loaded with one out after Wiggins hit Sean Dee with a pitch. Ramage struck out Conn, but walked Rayth Petersen with two outs to put UIC on top, 3-2. Bryan Rosario followed with a three-run double to give the Flames a 6-2 lead.

Arkansas cut the deficit to 6-4 in the seventh. Braydon Webb walked to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on a Gregory single. Webb and Gregory scored on sacrifice flies by Wallace and Turner.

"Our guys just kept fighting in the dugout and we felt like we were going to score," Van Horn said. "It was really big to get those two runs in the seventh."

The Razorbacks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning against UIC right-hander Chris Torres, who pitched 6 1/3 innings in his first career start. Torres allowed 3 earned runs, 8 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 4.