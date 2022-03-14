On rewritten history

Letter writer Bonnie Holmes of Little Rock says, "History is history, and cannot be rewritten. Leave history alone, and learn from it."

Well, after two decades of teaching history, I can safely say that learning from the past is not high on most people's priority list. Ms. Holmes is commenting on "wokeism," and how she believes its proponents have become the very thing they say they are fighting against.

What Ms. Holmes doesn't seem to realize is that the very people pushing back against wokeism are themselves trying to rewrite history. A common tale. Humans tend to view the past through the lens of the present. We take our perceptions and feelings in the present and attempt to impress them on the people of the past, people who lived in a very different world than the one we occupy today.

As far as wokeism goes, are there those who would use the movement in an effort to satisfy their own personal agendas? Sure there are, just as there are those who would use the anti-wokeism movement for their own nefarious purposes. Humans try to control the historical narrative in an effort to control the present narrative. Before pointing fingers, Ms. Holmes should first take a good look in the mirror.

At the risk of being labeled woke, I suggest racism is systemic, even cultural. I was born into a culture that taught me not to say the "n-word" in public, which of course implies it was perfectly acceptable in private. It's ridiculous to say that social creatures like humans can be racists but their racism is not systemic. That's like saying migratory birds all like to fly south for the winter, but they all have their own individual reasons for wanting to do so.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Smart-aleck vehicles

Re the recent editorial on technology in cars: Our newer car has some automatic options. They are very useful. Sometimes they can annoy us. Your problem is likely caused by having Bluetooth turned on on your phone. Turn the Bluetooth off if you don't want to hear calls while driving.

Another advertisement has scared me. One of GMC's pickups has a driver not handling the wheel. The vehicle approaches another vehicle, passes it, and returns to the proper lane. No hands used at any time.

Our Subaru will tell us when we've waved across the lane markers, and automatically slows down when we approach another vehicle in our lane while using cruise-control. Those are both safety systems. The GMC automatic passing is not something I would use! It is not a safety system, in my opinion.

SIDNEY WOOD

Little Rock

To do all that we can

Question: After three months, when Ukraine has been brutally leveled and millions displaced and killed, including the women and children, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is imprisoned or poisoned by a lone narcissistic sociopath, can we as individuals, as a country, as the world, say we did all we could do?

R. WHIT HALL

Little Rock