Little Rock visitors bureau’s revenue rebounded in 2021 after pandemic-induced drop

Total revenue for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau rebounded last year by roughly $2 million after a pandemic-induced drop in 2020, according to the bureau's annual report.

Likewise, additional metrics associated with tourism in Little Rock increased in 2021 after the coronavirus crisis initially rocked the hospitality industry in 2020, as individuals stayed home and avoided traveling.

Total revenue for the visitors bureau last year was $17.7 million, according to the 2021 report.

In 2020, total revenue was $15.6 million. In 2019, revenue was $20.1 million.

Last year, 83% of the $17.7 million sum, or $14.8 million, was derived from tax receipts, the visitors bureau reported -- up 23% from 2020.

The next-largest category of revenue was tied to the Statehouse Convention Center, at 6%, followed by the Robinson Center and "meeting and technical services," each at 3%.

Little Rock levies taxes on hotels, motels and prepared food to fund the activities of the visitors bureau, which oversees downtown venues as well as promotional efforts for the capital city.

In her executive summary to the 2021 report, Gretchen Hall, the visitors bureau's departing president and chief executive officer, wrote, "Compared to 2020, total lodging revenues grew 48% and prepared food revenues increased 18%. Lodging is now only 21% behind 2019's numbers while prepared food collections were up 4%."

Facility management revenue was up 44% from the prior year but remained $2.3 million behind its 2019 total, Hall wrote.

"Although these are tremendous strides forward, a complete recovery will take time," Hall wrote.

The rate of hotel occupancy in Little Rock was 55.1% in 2021 compared with 40.9% in 2020 and 58.8% in 2019, according to the latest annual report.

In the downtown convention district, occupancy was 55.9% last year compared with 36.7% in 2020 and 72% in 2019.

The number of events at facilities managed by the visitors bureau also increased from 2020.

The 185 events held at the Robinson Center marked an increase from the 78 held in 2020 but fell short of the 243 held in 2019. At the Statehouse Convention Center, 85 events were held last year, compared with 35 in 2020 and 160 in 2019.

In a future-outlook section of the 2021 report, Hall wrote that she was "beyond optimistic about the future of this organization and Little Rock's tourism industry."

Her last day with the visitors bureau is March 22, after which Hall will become the new chief operating officer of Destinations International, an industry group.

"Though the pandemic and its far-reaching effects are still prevalent, it's clear that tourism has already played a large role in recovery efforts in Little Rock and across Arkansas as a whole," she wrote. "The [visitors bureau] has long been the foundation of Little Rock's tourism industry and 2022 will see us building upon that foundation and adjusting to our collective 'new normal,' while focusing on transition and future vision."

"Paramount" to the future is the completion of a tourism master plan, Hall wrote.

She suggested that as part of the planning process, the visitors bureau ought to pursue the creation of a local sports commission and development of sports facilities for which the agency has advocated, among other things.

Work has begun on the master plan, and it is expected to be delivered sometime this year, Hall noted in her executive summary.

Gina Gemberling, who most recently served as the visitors bureau's senior vice president of sales and marketing, was tapped by the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission to replace Hall.