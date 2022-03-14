Little Rock's bridges to honor local filmmaker killed in Ukraine

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday announced that the city’s bridges will be illuminated in purple and white this evening to honor Brent Renaud, a filmmaker killed Sunday while reporting in Ukraine.

Scott announced the news via Twitter.

Renaud, 50, grew up in Little Rock and often collaborated with his brother, Craig, on film projects.

Late last month, the city’s bridges over the Arkansas River downtown were illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of support for the nation as Russia invaded.