Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock's bridges to honor local filmmaker killed in Ukraine

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 7:12 p.m.
FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday announced that the city’s bridges will be illuminated in purple and white this evening to honor Brent Renaud, a filmmaker killed Sunday while reporting in Ukraine.

Scott announced the news via Twitter.

Renaud, 50, grew up in Little Rock and often collaborated with his brother, Craig, on film projects.

Late last month, the city’s bridges over the Arkansas River downtown were illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of support for the nation as Russia invaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT