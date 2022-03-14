Luxury hotels remain open in Russia

Five-star hotels are still operating in Russia, but they're having to rely on locals amid sanctions on the country.

Luxury destinations such as the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow and the Four Seasons continue to offer stays that can cost as much as $2,165 a night.

Belmond has also kept its Grand Hotel Europe in St. Petersburg open. The hospitality chain is owned by LVMH, which decided to shut down 124 stores in Russia earlier this month. The French luxury-goods maker, which owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Sephora and has 3,500 workers in the country, bought Belmond in 2019.

Belmond's example shows how some foreign companies such as LVMH are stopping short of pulling out entirely from Russia, despite announcing store closures and other measures to reduce their presence. While logistical challenges may make it too complicated to ship Louis Vuitton handbags to Russia, it's still possible to service a hotel and provide all the typical amenities and services for now.

A Belmond spokesman said the chain continues to monitor the situation as it evolves. The St. Petersburg hotel employs 280 people. LVMH declined to comment.

Marriott, the owner of Ritz-Carlton, said in a statement Thursday that its hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and it continues to assess the ability for them to stay open. The group has closed its corporate office in Moscow and is halting investments in the country. It's common for hospitality groups to franchise hotels or operate them without owning them.

InterContinental Hotels Group said Thursday that it's suspending new hotel openings in Russia, adding it has "long-term management or franchise agreements with independent third-party companies that own the hotels in Russia."

Sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to drive away foreign tourists and have an adverse effect on hotels, Malta-listed International Hotel Investments said March 3. The company owns the Corinthia chain, which has a luxury hotel that's open in St. Petersburg not far from the Hermitage Museum, the biggest tourist attraction in the city.

The global travel industry has already taken steps to scale back its footprint in the region. Booking.com suspended travel services in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel said in a LinkedIn post on March 4. Domestic travel is falling too with flight bookings in Russia down 49% in the week Feb. 24-March 2, compared with the previous 7 days, travel trends specialist ForwardKeys said.

Four Seasons didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

In another development for travelers, Serbia's president said AirSerbia will go back to one flight a day to Moscow, after criticism that the country's national carrier is busting a European Union-wide ban on flights to Russia and profiting from the war in Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion started over two weeks ago, AirSerbia has doubled the number of flights to the Russian capital and introduced larger aircraft to increase the number of seats for what has become its most profitable destination.

Beside some Turkish carriers, Serbia's airline is the only European company that has kept on flying to Russia since the international flight ban was announced after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. That triggered criticism from both the EU and Ukraine.

"Serbia is the only one in Europe with an open sky to Russia," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar tweeted. "Making money on [Ukrainian] blood is unworthy of an EU candidate country."

Serbia's populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, said AirSerbia will go back to one flight after"the witch hunt" against his country.

Vucic did not say when the flight reduction will start. There were two AirSerbia flights scheduled for Moscow on Sunday.

Despite formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has refused to introduce international sanctions against its ally Russia. EU officials have repeatedly warned Serbia that it will have to align itself with the bloc's foreign policies if it wants to join.

Information for this article was contributed by Angelina Rascouet of Bloomberg News; and by The Associated Press.