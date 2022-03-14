Man, 35, killed in Mississippi County crash, troopers say

A 35-year-old man died after his vehicle entered a drainage ditch in Mississippi County on Sunday evening, troopers said.

Daniel Perez of Manila was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer west on Arkansas 18 near the Big Lake Wildlife Refuge, east of Manila, when the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle exited the road on the right-hand side before entering a drainage ditch, troopers said.

Perez was transported to Great River Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 96 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.