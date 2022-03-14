Man sentenced to 60 years in 2019 shooting death of Jonesboro woman

A Craighead County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 60 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a Jonesboro woman, police said.

On Nov. 20, 2019, police received a shooting report in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Street, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

Officers found Keisha Crigler dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

An investigation revealed her children, whose ages weren’t released by police, were home when the incident occurred, and Corey McCullon, 33, of Trumann had been harassing her for several days prior to the incident for money he alleged she owed him and made threats to kill her, police said.

A jury last Friday found McCullon guilty of first-degree murder and Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced him to 60 years in prison, according to a news release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office.