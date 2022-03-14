Master Class: Kneeling arm curl offers less risk, more exercise

With each passing year, I find myself gravitating toward exercises that are less risky. Twenty years of living an active life come with some musculoskeletal battle scars even under the best of circumstances.

This week, I will share some tips for managing risk while continuing to enjoy the benefits of regular physical activity. Plus, I will introduce an exercise designed to decrease the risk for lower back pain and discomfort.

Each morning when my feet hit the floor, my joints creak as if to say, “Are we doing this again?” The answer is always “yes,” and I begin my routine of preparing the body for activity.

It is a ritual not without discomfort, but the payoff is so much greater.

Back strains, neck strains, pinched fingers and tweaked shoulders represent a small portion of the many minor injuries I have sustained while exercising. The cumulative effect of these little mishaps does place me at a higher risk for recurrence, but I have learned a few tricks for minimizing that risk.

First, I rarely lift more weight than 75% of my one-repetition maximum — that is, the absolute heaviest amount I can lift, once. Many of the strains I’ve encountered were due to lifting at or near my maximum capacity, so I have dialed down the intensity to reduce that risk.

I vividly remember straining my neck during a set of overhead presses with 100-pound dumbbells. The combined weight of those dumbbells was 30 pounds more than my entire body weight at the time.

Another key factor is postural awareness. Back in the day, I could lift heavy weights in almost any position (standing, seated, kneeling, etc.). But I have learned that fewer injuries occur when my back has support. Overall, I experience less joint discomfort when strength training while I’m seated or lying down.

Flexibility is also incredibly important. I have never been the shining exemplar of stretching, and that has contributed to pulled hamstrings, hip pain and other nagging problems. Now I stretch before, during and after each exercise session.

Sometimes I find that stretching feels as good as the actual workout, and I have less discomfort as a result.

This week’s exercise represents a middle ground in terms of risk management. The arm motions of the Kneeling Curl & Press could be performed standing, kneeling or in a seated position. I have chosen the kneeling position because it’s safer than standing but offers some extra core stability benefits beyond a seated movement. (My core works a bit harder while I’m kneeling.)





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/314master/]





1. Select a pair of medium-weight dumbbells and place them on the floor.

2. Kneel in front of them and grasp one with each hand.

3. While kneeling, brace the core and curl both dumbbells up at the same time by flexing the elbows.

4. Once you reach the top of the movement, press the dumbbells straight up overhead until the arms are fully extended.

5. Reverse this motion by lowering the arms, then extend the elbows back to the starting position. This is one rep.

6. Perform 12 repetitions, two sets total.

Kneeling on an exercise mat will make this exercise a little bit more comfortable and provide an additional stability challenge. But the key is to really focus on a slow, methodical technique that prevents any type of postural swaying or leaning. Using this movement pattern, the exercise becomes very safe and highly effective. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master’s in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



