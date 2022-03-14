Meeting to offer fishery findings

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will present results of recent research on the wild brown trout fishery in the Greers Ferry Tailwater at 6 p.m. March 21.

The presentation will be part of the regular meeting of the Arkansas Fly Fishers at the AGFC Little Rock headquarters auditorium. Anyone interested in fishing on the tailwater is welcome to attend, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

Researchers from UAPB recently completed a survey of habitat conditions in spawning areas along the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Dam. In addition to substrate conditions, researchers looked at flow rate and other conditions that can impact spawning success of brown trout. The area they covered during the survey spanned from the dam to the Monaghan-Womack Access at Arkansas Highway 305, a distance of more than 30 river miles.

Christy Graham, AGFC Trout Program coordinator, said the work completed by UAPB for the AGFC on spawning habitat in the Little Red will be critical in moving forward with the next management plan.

"These results have implications for just about every aspect of the future management of the fishery," Graham said. "I anticipate us using a lot of this data to form actions for the next management plan revision, which is due to begin soon."

Graham says other highlights from the 2017 Greers Ferry Tailwater Plan will be presented to the audience to help guide public comments as the next evolution of the plan begins.

"Public involvement is very important to trout management in Arkansas," Graham said. "Ultimately, the success or failure of many fisheries-related projects will depend upon the cooperation of all stakeholders who enjoy this resource."

Graham says the Little Rock meeting will be the first of two being scheduled to present the results of the UAPB study. The second will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Heber Springs Community Center. The Little Rock presentation also will be streamed to AGFC's YouTube Channel.

"I'd like to acknowledge the Arkansas Fly Fishers in realizing just how important stakeholders are to our processes," Graham said. "They were willing to invite all members of the public to their monthly meeting and swap from their normal meeting location. That is absolutely a testament to the great partnership that AGFC has with their organization."

For details on upcoming meetings and updates on trout management in The Natural State, visit the AGFC Trout Management and Habitat Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/AGFCtrout.

For details about the Arkansas Fly Fishers, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArkansasFlyFishers.