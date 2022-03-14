• Adele will be dropping a new two-hour concert special on NBC next week, the network announced Thursday. "An Audience With Adele," hitting the network at 8 p.m. Sunday and streaming the following day on Peacock, sees the 15-time Grammy winner engage the audience in "an unforgettable night of music" at the London Palladium, marking her first hometown concert in five years, according to NBC. The televised event will also see fellow celebrities asking Adele intimate questions and includes a surprise guest for the Brit. The special follows Adele's announcement earlier this year that she was postponing her heavily anticipated Las Vegas residency, just days out, due to having "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID." In November, she released her fourth studio album, "30," which included the singles "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God." The album has so far won British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards. It also garnered nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Canada's Juno Awards. The concert special was filmed in November, and snaps from the event were shared by Adele on Instagram at the time. "Home Sweet Home," she wrote. "I've always dreamt of doing 'An Audience With.' ... There was so much love in the room. ... It was just heaven."

• Author Zadie Smith is this year's winner of the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, an honor previously given to Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Margaret Atwood among others. The PEN literary award is presented to "an important writer whose work has drawn a wide audience and who helps us understand the human condition in original and powerful ways." Smith, 46, the youngest ever recipient of the literary prize, is known for novels "White Teeth" and "NW" and such essay collections as "Changing My Mind" and "Intimations." She recently contributed the introduction to a stand-alone book edition of Morrison's short story "Recitatif." "Zadie Smith's impact cannot be understated," PEN America President Ayad Akhtar said in a statement Friday. "She is not just one of contemporary fiction's most groundbreaking voices, but also amongst our most insightful critical minds. Her considerable influence only seems to grow ever more far-reaching with time." Smith will be among the guests May 23 at PEN America's annual literary gala, to be held in Manhattan, N.Y., at the Museum of Natural History. Others receiving awards will include Audible founder Donald Katz, cited by PEN as this year's Business Visionary Honoree.