NLR police officers find male shooting victim dead in street

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 800 block of West 38th Street on Sunday night, a news release says.

Police responded at 6:39 p.m. to a call about a person being shot, the release says. Officers found a male victim lying in the roadway suffering from a bullet wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

Detectives were still processing the scene late Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second homicide in the city this year. The first was the shooting death of Christopher Moritz on March 9. Charley Griffin, 45, of North Little Rock was arrested on March 11 and charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sunday's shooting was the 18th homicide in Pulaski County this year.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.