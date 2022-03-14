No plea deal offered in pretrial hearing for ex-deputy charged with killing Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain; jury selection starts Tuesday

No plea deal was offered during a pretrial hearing Monday ahead of the trial for a former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy charged with recklessly killing teen Hunter Brittain during an early morning traffic stop June 23.

The trial of Michael Davis is set to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday with jury selection.

Davis will be third law enforcement officer to stand trial for an on-duty shooting in Arkansas since 2005.

Jury selection could take multiple days because the amount of jurors who have likely been exposed to media coverage of the case, which has made national headlines, Lonoke County Circuit Judge Barbara Elmore said in Monday's hearing.

She also said the jurors will be called by numbers and not by their names during the selection process. This alludes that likely Elmore agreed with a previous motion filed by defense attorney Robert Newcomb to make the jury anonymous, something rarely done in the state.

Elmore's response to the motion is unknown because she sealed the case March 2. The case was sealed hours after an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter requested the documents in person. The documents also had been requested via phone and email in previous weeks.