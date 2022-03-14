Number of Arkansas covid patients in ICUs at 10-month low; deaths rise by 28

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued falling on Monday, with the number in intensive care reaching its lowest level in more than 10 months.

The state's count of cases rose by 343, the fourth daily increase in five days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

However, Danylle McNeill, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, said some of the cases added recently were from tests that were performed some time ago.

Information about the reason for the delay in adding the cases wasn't immediately available.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 28, to 10,950.

Dropping for the 10th day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 26, to 217, its lowest level since June 16.

Already at its lowest level since June 13, the number who were on ventilators fell by three, to 42, its fifth straight daily decline.

The number who were in intensive care, dropping for the second day in a row, fell by 14, to 69, its lowest level since April 29.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 483, which was still down from an average of 507 a day a week earlier.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases that were considered active fell by 221, to 1,914, the first time it had been below 2,000 since June 11.