BASKETBALL

Georgia hires Florida's White

Georgia lured Mike White away from SEC rival Florida on Sunday, a surprising hire by the Bulldogs' moribund basketball program only three days after Tom Crean was fired. White's hiring was approved by Georgia's athletic association's executive board in a conference call that was held just as the NCAA Tournament men's selections were being announced. The 45-year-old White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in SEC games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record. Florida finished .500 or better in conference games in each season under White, who guided the Gators to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

GOLF

Madsen wins in a playoff

Nanna Koerstz Madsen became the first Danish player to win an LPGA Tour title after a dramatic second-hole playoff victory over Lin Xiyu of China at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Both players set a new tournament record of 26-under-par 262 in regulation, and then birdied the par-5 18th in the first extra hole before the Dane sealed the win with a 7-foot eagle putt in the next to secure her biggest career victory. The 27-year-old Madsen, who shot a final-round 5-under 67, also became the third European to win the event after Suzann Pettersen of Norway in 2007 and Anna Nordqvist of Sweden in 2014. Madsen had started her final round at the Siam Country Club Old Course at Pattaya the way she ended her third. Even better, actually, on the way to her first LPGA Tour victory. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 72 on Sunday and finished at 18-under 270, which was good enough for a tie for 19th. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 67 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 13-under 275.

Larrazabal earns 6th title

Pablo Larrazabal of Spain won the MyGolfLife Open for his sixth European Tour title, beating Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith with a 4-foot birdie putt o n the first hole of a playoff. Larrazabal shot a 5-under 67 to join countryman Arnaus (67) and England's Smith (65) at 22-under 266 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club. Home favorite George Coetzee had a 64 to finish a stroke out of the playoff.

TENNIS

Rublev continues hot streak

Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., improving the Russian's record to 15-2 this year with his 10th consecutive victory. Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal's mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille. The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there. Trailing 2-4 in the first set, Rublev won a 28-stroke rally with a forehand. Rublev broke at 5-all to take control of the set. Andy Murray lost to No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (9), 6-3.

BASEBALL

Yanks pick up Donaldson

The New York Yankees remade the left field of their infield, acquiring former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. New York jettisoned Sanchez, a two-time All-Star who's been a defensive liability and slumped at the plate in four straight seasons. Donaldson, yet another right-handed bat in the Yankees righty-heavy batting order, becomes a teammate of Gerrit Cole after suggesting last June that the Yankees ace had been trying to hide the use of unauthorized grip aides.

Twins trade for RHP Gray

The Minnesota Twins took their first significant step toward restocking their starting pitching, acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade on Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty, who was their first-round draft pick last year. The 32-year-old Gray, a two-time All-Star, went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 135 1/3 innings in 26 starts last season, his third with the Reds. Over nine years in the majors with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Reds, Gray has a career record of 82-72 with a 3.61 ERA. Since 2014, he is tied for eighth among right-handers in baseball with 204 starts. In the final guaranteed season of the deal he signed with the Reds to complete a trade from the Yankees in 2019, Gray will make a little more than $10 million. The Twins hold a club option for 2023 that comes without a buyout.

DOG SLEDDING

Mushers reach Bering Sea

Brent Sass continued to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, but he must hold off the defending champion as mushers have reached the Bering Sea sea coast and its treacherous ice. Sass breezed through the checkpoint in the village of Shaktoolik on Sunday morning, staying only eight minutes. The village is 754 miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race, and the winner is expected to cross the finish line in Nome on Tuesday or Wednesday. According to GPS trackers each musher carries, Sass had a lead of just over 10 miles on Dallas Seavey, who tied Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod victories at five with his 2021 Iditarod win.

FOOTBALL

Gallup nets 5-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be official until the start of the new league year. With Gallup's deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club's other unrestricted free agents.

Vikings, QB come to terms

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract extension, his agent announced. Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary cap charge of more than $45 million, making it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading him or extending him with a deal that would flatten out his guaranteed money. With new Coach Kevin O'Connell on board, having developed a strong relationship with Cousins as his quarterbacks coach when they were both with Washington in 2017, the Vikings opted to keep Cousins for at least the near future without a replacement in waiting on the roster. Cousins passed for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He threw only seven interceptions for the best interception percentage (1.2) of his career. He missed one game at Green Bay after testing positive for covid-19.

Ertz agrees to 3-year contract

Tight end Zach Ertz re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, agreeing to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The 31-year-old Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals last season following an October trade with Philadelphia. Ertz tied the Cardinals' franchise season record for receptions by a tight end. In 17 combined games with Philadelphia and Arizona, the 6-5, 250-pound tight end had 74 receptions for 763 yards and 5 touchdowns. The nine-year NFL veteran was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and is a three-time Pro Bowl pick.

Bills re-sign wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills addressed a key depth need at receiver days before the start of free agency by re-signing Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract Sunday. McKenzie returns for a fifth season in Buffalo, where his speed and versatility allowed him to create a play-making niche in the Bills' offense. He had completed a one-year contract and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. McKenzie had a down year in finishing with just 20 catches for 178 yards and 1 touchdown in 15 games, including two starts.