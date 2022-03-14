Sections
OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans know this 3-letter term, right?

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:01 a.m.


Our game March 7 was a challenge to guess what makes this sentence special: "John P. Brady gave me a black walnut box of quite a small size."

It is a pangram.

Today we have a word-guessing game. You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

 ◼️ This is a three-letter word.

 ◼️ The second letter is not a vowel.

? ... ? ... ?

Got it? No? OK, more hints. The word means ...

 ◼️ A symbol of bravery in ancient Egypt.

 ◼️ What Hera sent to torment a girl she'd turned into a cow.

 ◼️ The space over the stage in a theater.

 ◼️ Cool, sexy, smart or stylish.

 ◼️ A placket.

 ◼️ A kind of ball.

 ◼️ Part of a tent.

 ◼️ A fishing lure.

 ◼️ The constellation Musca.

I'll print the answer March 21, but if you can't wait, feel free to raise your hand if you know the word.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

