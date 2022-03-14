OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans know this 3-letter term, right?

Our game March 7 was a challenge to guess what makes this sentence special: "John P. Brady gave me a black walnut box of quite a small size."
It is a pangram.
Today we have a word-guessing game. You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.
◼️ This is a three-letter word.
◼️ The second letter is not a vowel.
? ... ? ... ?
Got it? No? OK, more hints. The word means ...
◼️ A symbol of bravery in ancient Egypt.
◼️ What Hera sent to torment a girl she'd turned into a cow.
◼️ The space over the stage in a theater.
◼️ Cool, sexy, smart or stylish.
◼️ A placket.
◼️ A kind of ball.
◼️ Part of a tent.
◼️ A fishing lure.
◼️ The constellation Musca.
I'll print the answer March 21, but if you can't wait, feel free to raise your hand if you know the word.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com