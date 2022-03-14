OPINION: HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY





Happy birthday, March 14: Confidence soars this year. You'll pin your adventurous spirit on a distant destination. There are many ways to get there; each path brings its own unique experience. You're inclined toward challenging terrain and people who have something to teach you. Improvements give you an edge at work and in your personal life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're the favorite. Call in a favor and you'll be lavished. Behave badly and you'll be instantly forgiven. Act on your whimsy and you will be inexplicably understood.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone has a lot less power than you assumed. The situation is a little like Dorothy and friends visiting the Wizard of Oz. Sometimes powerful people pose and pretend because it's what the citizens expect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Can the essence of life be seen? Today you feel like you can see it — and hear and dance to it, too. There are certain people and places that occur to you like geysers of vitality.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Crying is not a form of weakness; it's a way of processing emotion. Each tear is a healing balm. Even so, you'll be somewhat strategic, processing your emotions when and where it is smart to do so.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your apprehensions keep you from taking a risk not worth taking. But when you see the opportunity that seems right for you, you'll have the courage to move through fear and seize the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Assess what you're dealing with through the lens of time. Some problems that seem massive in one moment can quickly become irrelevant. Ask yourself what you're likely to think about the situation next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You speak kindly of all, show gratitude and return favors. Most importantly, you make time for those who need a friend. These quality habits are their own reward, but more will come your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You feel wronged by someone, yet, on some level, it also seems you agreed to the deal. That doesn't mean you should be stuck with it. Deals can be renegotiated or unmade.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll find yourself on the receiving end of unexpected niceties, perks and the like. Maybe the bounty is not coming from the direction you thought it would, but you have to admit it feels like your turn. Take it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Conversation can be competition. Distill it to its essence and it's basically, "I'm the best." "No, I'm the best." Or, "You're the best." "No, you're the best." It's just a competition of modesty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a break from thinking about a problem. While your conscious mind is distracted, your subconscious will work out the knots and find a solution. Using your talents makes you feel rich.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your priority is usually work over pleasure, others over yourself and duty over leisure. It's time to flip the script and appreciate life from both sides.

ANTAGONIZING LEO MOON

The cat moon is a sibling antagonist along today's lunar path, beginning with a swipe at Mars before upsetting Venus and then going way too far with Uranus. When life is an irritating, familiar bully, just remember that you always have a choice about what's worth reacting to and how.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

His theory of general relativity introduced a new framework for physics and challenged our concepts of space and time. Among the most iconic geniuses of all time, Albert Einstein was born under the sign of old souls. His Pisces sun was accented by a broad-minded Sagittarian moon. The Neptune-ruled thinker famously suggested, "Imagination is more important than knowledge."



