OPINION | READ TO ME: 2 poets show kids how to play with words in ‘Marshmallow Clouds’





"Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech" written by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek, illustrated by Richard Jones (Candlewick Press, March 15, 2022), age 10 and older, 72 pages, $19.99 hardcover.

This picture book of meaningful, likable poems is a collaboration by a Pulitzer Prize-winning former U.S. poet laureate and another plainspoken poet known for evocative scenes drawn from nature and family life.

These poems playfully consider everyday items and experiences: a TV remote control, a tree that looks amazing from a distance but isn't, stubborn ponies, a worm in a puddle — simple things, picked up and poked to see whether a story might fall out. The result is not dazzling word thickets or the singsong stuff so often aimed at kids. These poems also aren't the kind in which punchlines go boom in large-point type.

Startling and conversational, they could pass for grownups' poetry. So, what makes them for kids? Short lengths? Richard Jones' exciting, full-bleed illustrations?

I see this picture book as a role model that could help young poets of all ages do a better job of thinking. It illustrates what can happen when the writer stops trying to cram borrowed themes into verbal girdles and instead pays attention to a specific here and a specific now, playfully. If a fireplace looks like a playpen, maybe that fire is a baby that needs to be fed.

This book whispers to young writers, "Don't worry if your poem comes out making sense."

Kooser served two terms as poet laureate in 2004-06. He won his Pulitzer for "Delights & Shadows" (Copper Canyon Press, 2004). He's in his 80s. This is his fifth picture book. He also has 15 books of grownup poetry, five nonfiction books and 17 chapbook-type publications.

Wanek has written four elegant books, including "Rival Gardens: New and Selected Poems" (University of Nebraska Press, 2016). She restores old houses and lives in Duluth, Minn.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.









