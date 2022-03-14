Options floated for School Board zones

The Pine Bluff School District is presenting options for the establishment of School Board zones should local control be restored in the district, as officials expect.

Every 10 years, each school district in Arkansas must review its population as measured by the most recent census and take any action required by law regarding board zoning. Under Arkansas law, any school district with a minority population of 10% or more is required to elect its school board members "by zones of substantially equal population."

The PBSD's boundaries expanded with the annexation of the Dollarway School District on July 1.

In its written update of School Board zones, the PBSD states that many traditional criteria guide the creation of new districts, citing for examples the importance of preserving and not dividing communities of interest with common traits, avoiding "islands of territory disconnected from another portion of the district," coinciding with other electoral boundaries such as state legislative districts, and being bounded by rivers, lakeshores, roads and other visible physical features "to the greatest extent possible."

The PBSD presently operates under authority of the Arkansas Department of Education, but state and local education leaders have said a limited-authority board could take control with support of the state Board of Education by January 2023, with the possibility of an appointed or elected board with full control by November 2023. The district was placed under state authority and classified in fiscal distress in September 2018, which removed the elected board and then-interim superintendent.

The report presents three different scenarios of voting zones for the public to review and is available by going online to pinebluffschools.org, then clicking under Community Resources and PB Board Zone, Updated School Zone Report. Public comment may be provided by completing the survey at: https://tinyurl.com/8jvzh8pf.