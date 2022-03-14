100 years ago

March 14, 1922

HARRISON -- Dave Lockhart, alleged to have been a member of the Henry Starr gang when Starr attempted to hold up the Peoples National Bank here last year, escaped from the Boone County jail about 6 o'clock tonight. Lockhart is at large tonight somewhere in the woods east of here and armed with two revolvers. The escape was rather dramatic. When D.Z. Curnutt, jailer, opened Lockhart's cell to take the prisoner his supper, he found himself looking down the muzzle of a 33-caliber revolver. He had no chance to use his own gun and surrendered to the prisoner. In command of the jail by authority of his gun and the revolver he had taken from the jailer, Lockhart forced a son of Curnutt, who was in jail at the time, to take his place in the cell. Lockhart then ordered Curnutt to accompany him out of the jail and across the Turkey Creek bridge, a short distance from the jail. After they had crossed the bridge, Lockhart told Curnutt to return to the jail. Then he started running down the road.

50 years ago

March 14, 1972

BATESVILLE -- Reels of the movie "Ginger" were seized Sunday night at the Landers Theater here and Lawrence Landers, the theater manager, was charged with violation of the city's anti-obscenity ordinance. City Attorney John Purtle said he issued a warrant for Landers' arrest and ordered the film seized after receiving complaints that the movie was "vulgar, lewd, and obscene." Purtle said he saw the movie himself and considered it obscene. The movie was shown Saturday and twice on Sunday. The movie, starring Cheri Caffaro, is rated "X" by a trade magazine but was advertised with an "R" rating here.

25 years ago

March 14, 1997

• Eight-year-old Jenny Sloan was supposed to die. The men who pulled her from the rubble of her home after it was struck by a March 1 tornado didn't think she'd make it. ... "All she's been through, she just hung in there," the girl's father, Jim Sloan, said Thursday during a visit to her room at Arkansas Children's Hospital. "She is a Sloan, and Sloans are fighters." On March 1, tornadoes cut a 260-mile path across Arkansas, leaving 25 people dead.

10 years ago

March 14, 2012

BLYTHEVILLE -- Three firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning while battling a downtown fire that damaged a Main Street business. Two Blytheville firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and a third sprained his ankle when he fell from a ladder inside a building used by Abilities Unlimited at 317 E. Main St., Fire Chief Michael Carney said. The fire was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Carney said. Four employees working in the building when the fire began escaped uninjured, Carney said. It appeared to start in a large store room where clothes were piled, he said. "The fire ran up a wall and into the second story," Carney said.