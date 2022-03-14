Public comments from Fort Smith on U.S. 64 sought

FORT SMITH — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering public feedback before making a decision about how to improve truck traffic on U.S. 64 downtown.

The highway enters Fort Smith from Oklahoma across the Garrison Avenue bridge, and then follows Garrison before turning northwest into Midland Boulevard and into Van Buren.

Officials with the Transportation Department held a meeting Thursday at the River Park Events building near the highway to show the results of a Halff Associates study, which was initiated by the city and Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2018, and to receive public comment as part of the current study.

Frontier serves as the regional transportation planning organization for the Fort Smith urban area funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Arkansas and Oklahoma Departments of Transportation.

“A lot of people refer to it as the bridge meeting because that’s one of the options that has been suggested. But it’s a meeting to discuss the congestion downtown, Garrison Avenue, and concerns by some of the downtown merchants and how do we alleviate that traffic, but yet still allow for commerce, growth, all of the good things that Fort Smith is going through,” said Dave Parker, public information officer for the department.

The meeting had displays illustrating Halff Associates’ current and future traffic projections at various points across the city. It also focused on downtown and semitrailer traffic, and where those semitrailers travel to after crossing the Garrison bridge into the city.

In a 2020 presentation to city directors, Halff explained the objectives of the study were to provide safe foot and vehicle travel downtown; provide a balanced solution supporting local business freight needs while preserving the vibrancy and character of downtown; and to align with federal and state goals for multimodal transportation.

Halff reported key findings from public comment were safety issues exist along Garrison Avenue — particularly near the bridge — regarding unsafe pedestrian crossings and vehicles running red lights. It also found local trucking industry representatives are concerned designated truck routes would cause a significant financial burden.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the downtown traffic issue became a state concern as the state studied highway and traffic interconnectivity in the western Arkansas region.

“The regional study ARDOT is doing is important to Fort Smith and Sebastian County to make sure that the delivery of goods and services, the labor workforce, and retail/service consumers have suitable and convenient access into Fort Smith from the west,” Dingman said. “We support ARDOT’s overall effort to study and perhaps plan long-range improvements to the highway system in and around Fort Smith.” The department’s public comment questionnaire asked attendees when they most notice semitrailers in the downtown area, what their biggest concern is with them downtown and if and where they see semitrailers having issues making turns downtown.

Steve Hotz, Sebastian County treasurer, said he deals with a lot of traffic near the courthouse, and he attended the presentation to see what the department is considering.

“It’s preliminary, but it looks like we need to be able to bring the trucks over the Garrison Avenue bridge and get them shifted down south as quickly as possible. But there’s too many obstacles in the way of historic significance. It is a problem that’s not going to be easy to solve, it appears,” he said.

Parker said the department wants to allow the public time to provide feedback and weigh the pros and cons of each possible solution. He said truck traffic is expected to increase.

“There’s a lot of people who have very good arguments as to what should happen,” Baker said. “You’ve got the downtown merchants, you’ve got the people of Fort Smith, the trucking industry. For example, one option that people have mentioned is just build a new bridge, which would theoretically take the traffic — truck traffic primarily — away from the downtown area. But one, there’s the expense factor. You would have to meet with officials from Oklahoma to see their interest in that. It’s very costly, timely and also, any change right now in the traffic pattern could increase the time and fuel for the trucking industry. So there’s just a lot of factors right now.” The department said in a flyer distributed at the meeting no construction money have been dedicated to potential highway improvements recommended by the study. It said once the study is complete, improvements will be considered as money become available.

