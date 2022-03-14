Quilt Society members show projects, discuss plans

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society held its Sit 'n Sew on Wednesday at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart with 10 members and one guest attending, according to a news release.

A member offered the Thought for the Day on trying a new pattern: "One stitch, two stitch, three stitch, four, looks pretty good, let's do some more. Five stitch, six stitch, seven stitch, eight, Wow, that looks great!"

The February minutes and treasurer's report were given. A thank you letter was read from Arkansas Children's Hospital: "Thank you for giving your time and talent through the gift of handmade items that you recently donated to Arkansas Children's. Our patients receive compassionate care every day thanks to donors like you...Your handmade donations make it possible for Arkansas Children's to feel more like home for our patients and their families... Because of you, children are better today and will be healthier tomorrow. "

The leader asked for a report on the Country Quilt Camp VIII to be held June 2-5 at Cross Heirs Retreat Center at Humphrey. Currently there are eight signed up. Registration is still open, according to the release.

A memorial for Billy Cotten was given to the Sharing Food Pantry at DeWitt.

The Hope of the Delta center at Stuttgart is nearing completion with painting still to be done in some rooms. Members were encouraged to continue to make baby items for the center.

The civic project for 2022 was discussed. The group voted and decided to make pillows for Children's Hospital. Several different small sizes are needed in colorful prints and patterns. A member mentioned that older children also are patients, so they should remember them when picking out fabric.

Members were reminded to bring beans to the church for the ICCM Food Bank.

Show and Share:

A member had several baby bibs she made for Delta and also a Wildlife quilt top.

A member showed an heirloom quilt top made by her husband's great-great-grandmother for him when he was a child. She wants to make it into a quilt and asked the group for advice in finishing it.

A member had photos on her camera on a wall hanging and table runner she finished recently.

A member showed three stuffed animals from her collection. Her treasure is a small bear that was made by her great-grandmother.

The leader had several items for the Christmas Shoeboxes: dresses, shorts, book bags, and ditty bags. She also had several baby quilts for Delta.

A member had several Easter ornaments she made at craft club.

The treasure table continues to be a favorite place for everyone to find that special item. A woman also brought a box of fabric remnants for the group to look through.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 13 at the church. Interested participants are invited to attend.