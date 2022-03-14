Remember when, Arkansas? 2 pro ice hockey teams faced off at Little Rock, and both lost





Ice hockey came to Arkansas in 1998 with the founding of two pro teams at Little Rock: the Arkansas GlacierCats and an East Coast Hockey League team originally called the Arkansas Razorblades.

Owned by Texas businessmen Dan Hart and Ed Novess, the 'Cats were affiliated with the Western Professional Hockey League. They leapt into action that October, winning an away game in Shreveport, 5-3. A retrofitted Barton Coliseum was their home rink.

Tim and Dave Berryman, owners of the other franchise, announced their team would take the ice in October 1999 in a domed venue then under construction in North Little Rock called Alltel Arena (today's Simmons Bank Arena).

But the University of Arkansas objected to the Razorblades' name and hog-on-ice mascot as infringements on the Arkansas Razorbacks brand. So, the Berrymans held a public rename-that-team contest, and "Arkansas RiverBlades" won. The new mascot was a snarling bear with a hockey stick.

Observers predicted a "cold war" in which the two minor league teams would fight to the death in a one-team market. Sizing up their liabilities in August 1999, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the RiverBlades would have to pay between $3,500 and $7,000 per game to use plush, 16,000-seat Alltel Arena while the GlacierCats were paying $5,000 per game for Barton Coliseum's seating for 7,500. GlacierCats tickets ranged from $6-$20 with $4 for ample parking. RiverBlades tickets were $7-$20, and fans were on their own to find a place to park.

The RiverBlades' first date was an out-of-towner in Peoria, Ill., on Oct. 15, 1999. They did not win. They also lost their first home game at Alltel on Oct. 28, to the South Carolina Stingrays before 10,660 fans. After a losing first season (18 wins, 49 losses), they found traction, finishing 2000-01 at 34-24, 2001-02 at 31-31 and 2002-03 at 37-24 (see arkansasonline.com/314hockey).

The GlacierCats' average attendance dropped from 4,236 to 3,195 in their second season. They folded in 2000.

Attendance was not great for the RiverBlades, either. Averaging fewer than 4,000 fans per game, the team lasted four seasons. The RiverBlades disbanded in 2003.



