Rogers officially becomes ASU women’s head coach

When Destinee Rogers took over at Arkansas State University in December, the Strong native made her primary goal clear for the season.

"If I want them to remember anything, I would want them to remember how hard I fought for them," Rogers told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rogers, 31, is going to have a couple more years to keep fighting.

ASU announced Sunday morning that it had removed Rogers' interim tag and named her the permanent women's basketball head coach, making her the first Black female head coach in Red Wolves' history. Complete contract details were not available Sunday, but a school spokesman confirmed that it is a multi-year deal.

"I am grateful to [Chancellor] Dr. Kelly Damphousse and [Athletic Director] Tom Bowen for giving me the opportunity to continue leading this great program," Rogers said in a statement. "I am committed to our student-athletes and will continue to do my part in helping them become the best that they can be on and off the court. We will create a culture that our fan base will be proud to support."

After taking over for Matt Daniel who resigned Dec. 13, ASU started 3-1 under Rogers before leading scorer Keya Patton suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Red Wolves struggled down the stretch, losing nine of their last 14 games including a first-round conference in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

ASU secured Freshman of the Year honors thanks to Little Rock native Lauryn Pendleton -- the first Red Wolf to accomplish the feat since 1997.

"When we promoted Destinee to our interim head coach this past December, she immediately united the team in the face of adversity," Bowen said in a news release, noting that ASU conducted a national search and received significant interest. "Her high character and leadership traits were on display throughout the remainder of the season, and she always put our student-athletes first while providing them with the best opportunities for success both on and off the court.

"Our interviews with Destinee following the season reaffirmed those very things, as well as gave us additional insight into her vision for our program, strong knowledge of the game, coaching skills and philosophies. ... We had many conversations with outstanding candidates, but during the course of the search process, it became clear that Destinee was the perfect fit to lead our program."

Rogers is set to be formally introduced Monday at an 11 a.m. press conference inside First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.