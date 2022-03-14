Russia targets Ukraine military base





LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.

The attack so near a NATO-member country raised the possibility that the alliance could be drawn into the fight. Western officials said the assault at NATO's doorstep was not merely a geographic expansion of the Russian invasion but a shift of tactics in a war that many already worried might metastasize into a larger European conflict.





"He's expanding the number of targets," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that "he's trying to cause damage in every part of the country."

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility at Yavoriv, which has long been used to train Ukrainian soldiers, often with instructors from countries in the Western alliance. Poland is a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the strikes followed Moscow's threats to target those shipments.

Among the training center areas that appeared to have been hit were trailers where U.S. troops lived while deployed there, as well as a U.S.-funded simulation center used to train Ukrainian soldiers, said a member of the Illinois National Guard who was deployed there from June 2020 to April 2021 and who reviewed available imagery Sunday.





An active-duty U.S. soldier who worked at the center on and off from 2014 to 2017 said it has been used for several training programs and was a likely Russian target. "I'm surprised it took them this long," the soldier said. "Expected it much sooner." The National Guard member and the soldier spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Western nations withdrew their forces from Yavoriv before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the base has been used by Ukraine to train and organize the thousands of foreigners who have arrived in the country and volunteered to help defend it.

"They hit us when we were sleeping," said one of the volunteer fighters, Jesper Soder, a Swede who had arrived at the base three days earlier. "We woke up to them bombing a building."





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a "black day," and he again urged NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the country, a plea that the West has said could escalate the war to a nuclear confrontation.

"If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries," Zelenskyy said.

In addition to the fatalities, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that 134 people were wounded in the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said it killed 180 foreign "mercenaries" in the strikes. None of the figures could be independently confirmed.

Ina Padi, a 40-year-old Ukrainian who crossed the border with her family, was taking shelter at a fire station in Wielkie Oczy, Poland, when she was awakened by blasts Sunday morning that made the glass in the windows shake.

"I understood in that moment, even if we are free of it, [the war] is still coming after us," she said.





The attacked training base is less than 15 miles from the Polish border and appears to be the westernmost target struck during Russia's 18-day invasion. A senior NATO official, Dutch Adm. Rob Bauer, previously hailed it as embodying "the spirit of military cooperation" between Ukraine and international forces.

As such, the site is a potent symbol of Russia's long-standing concerns that the expansion in recent years of the 30-member Western military alliance to include former Soviet states threatens its security -- something NATO denies. Still, the perceived threat from NATO is central to Moscow's justifications for the war, and it has that demanded Ukraine drop its ambitions to join the alliance.

The United States condemned the attack on Yavoriv, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeting: "The brutality must stop."

Hours after the strike, U.S. senators visiting refugees just over the Polish border echoed the Ukrainian government's call for providing aircraft to Kyiv. "I don't understand why we're not doing it," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaking from the refugee site.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who was also a part of the delegation, said that "I'd like to see the planes over there." While she said the administration was determining the best form of air defense, "I still don't rule out having planes at some point."

TALKS PLANNED

Since their invasion more than two weeks ago, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine in the face of stiffer than expected resistance, bolstered by Western weapons support. Instead, Russian forces have besieged several cities and pummeled them with strikes, hitting two dozen medical facilities and leading to a series of humanitarian crises.

The U.N. has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths, though it believes the true toll is much higher, and Ukraine's prosecutor general's office has said that at least 85 children are among them. Millions more people have fled their homes amid the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II.

Talks over a broad cease-fire have so far failed, but the Kremlin's spokesman said another round would take place today by videolink, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official.

Zelenskyy said he will continue negotiating with Russia and making requests for a meeting with Putin, which so far have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

"Our delegation has a clear task -- to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents," Zelenskyy said in a nightly address to the nation.

Zelenskyy said daily talks between the two countries via videoconference are necessary to establish a cease-fire and add more humanitarian corridors, which reportedly have saved more than 130,000 people in six days.

"Russia is starting to talk constructively," said Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser and a member of Kyiv's delegation. "I think we will reach some concrete results, literally, in a few days." His Russian counterpart, Leonid Slutsky, said Saturday that there had been "significant progress" in the talks.

The Kremlin said it would not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. "We would need to understand what the result of such a meeting would be and what would be discussed in it," Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, told the Interfax news agency Sunday.

AIR DEFENSE

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi said most Russian missiles fired Sunday "were shot down because the air-defense system worked."

Even in the absence of a no-fly zone, U.S. officials said, Russian jets have been trying to avoid Ukrainian airspace when they can, striking Ukrainian targets from Russian-controlled skies to evade the surprisingly effective Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles. Ukrainian forces have shot down at least 15 fixed-wing aircraft and at least 20 helicopters, according to a U.S. official.

As of Friday, Ukraine still had 80% of its air force intact -- 56 warplanes -- operating out of three bases in the country's west. Pentagon officials believed that recent strikes there aimed to render those airfields inoperative, but it was unclear how effective they had been.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 94 miles north of Romania and 155 miles from Hungary, two other NATO allies.

NATO said Sunday that it currently does not have any personnel in Ukraine. Sullivan said the West would respond if Russia's strikes traveled outside Ukraine and hit any NATO members, even accidentally.

Biden "has been clear, repeatedly, that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory, and that means every inch," the presidential adviser said on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

NATO has said it will not send troops into Ukraine, but Sullivan said the U.S. and its allies have gotten "substantial amounts of military assistance, weapons and supplies to the front" -- and that despite Russian threats of attack, they believed they would be able to continue to do so.

About 10,000 U.S. troops -- half of whom were deployed since the invasion began -- are now stationed in Poland. Two weeks ago, the United States moved two surface-to-air missile batteries there from Germany. And on Saturday, Biden approved sending an additional $200 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine.

U.S. officials are also looking for ways to resupply and strengthen Ukraine's air-defense capabilities, which are composed largely of Soviet- or Russian-made systems.

Among the options under discussion are transfers of similar equipment from NATO members in Eastern Europe, although there is concern that these nations might then be left vulnerable themselves, U.S. officials said. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet with NATO defense ministers in Brussels this week and then travel to Slovakia, a NATO member located south of Poland on Ukraine's western border.

U.S. military officials said they believe that, after weeks of pummeling other parts of the country, Russia has begun to target western Ukraine in a bid to shut it down as a base of operations for the Ukrainian air force and a source of weapons and equipment. Arms and aid have flowed into western Ukraine from Poland and Romania.

But the U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they also believe that the Russians want to terrorize the refugees who have fled the violence in other parts of the country for what had been relative tranquility in the west.

The city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, so far has been spared the scale of destruction happening to its east and south. Its population of 721,000 has swelled during the war as the city has turned into a waystation for the nearly 2.6 million people who have fled the country.

SEEKING SAFE PASSAGE

Ukrainian and European leaders have pushed with limited success for Russia to grant safe passage to civilians trapped by fighting. Ukrainian authorities said more than 10 humanitarian corridors would open Sunday, with agreement from Russia, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the City Council said 2,187 people have been killed.

But such promises have repeatedly crumbled, and there was no word late Sunday on whether people were able to use the evacuation routes. Officials did say that a convoy carrying 100 tons of aid was expected to arrive in Mariupol today.

The suffering in the port city is "simply immense," the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday, noting that hundreds of thousands of residents are "facing extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water and medicine."

"Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell," the Geneva-based organization said in a statement. "Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated."

The fight for Mariupol is crucial since its capture could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Meanwhile, continued fighting on multiple fronts caused more misery in Ukraine on Sunday and provoked renewed international anger.

CIVILIANS HIT

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces fired on a train carrying Ukrainian civilians, including more than 100 children, who were attempting to flee the violence. The train's conductor was killed, and Ukraine's national railroad scrambled to send a new train to evacuate the surviving crew members and passengers.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, authorities reported nine people killed in bombings. They said Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children's resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit spots where monks and others were sheltering, wounding 32 people.

Around the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, fighting also intensified, with overnight shelling in the northwestern suburbs and a missile strike Sunday that destroyed a warehouse to the east.

In the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Ukrainian soldier Alexei Lipirdi, 46, said that the Russians "want to intimidate us so that we will not be calm," but he and his unit remain defiant. As he spoke, smoke billowed from distant buildings and cars stood damaged or abandoned.

The city's mayor said only about 10,000 of its 60,000 residents remain. Many who stayed behind are the old or sick and those who are caring for them.

At a suburban hospital, doctors said 80% of their patients are civilians wounded by shelling. Patient Volodymr Adamkovych, his abdomen bandaged, said he was wounded when his home was hit. He spent the night in his basement before he could reach doctors.

Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, also alleged that Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials in the southern Kherson region to form a "pseudo-republic" like those in the two eastern regions where Russian-backed separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014.

Zelenskyy reported Saturday that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died in the war. The Russians said days ago that several hundred members of their forces had died, they but have not given an updated count.

The war has repeatedly raised the specter of nuclear accidents as fighting occurred around nuclear power plants. On Sunday, Ukraine said it had restored a broken power line to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press; by Marc Santora, Jack Nicas and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; and by David L. Stern, Karen DeYoung, Emily Rauhala, Ellen Nakashima and Dan Lamothe of the Washington Post.

Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Lviv in western Ukraine itself so far has been spared the scale of destruction unfolding to its east and south. The city's population of 721,000 has swelled during the war with residents escaping bombarded population centers and as a waystation for the nearly 2.6 million people who have fled the country. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



An older woman, who has fled Ukraine is reunited after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



A staff member exits a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A destroyed apartment in a building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



Medics attend to a man who suffered serious injuries as the vehicle he was fleeing in from a village currently under the control of the Russian military hit a mine, at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Residents prepare tea as they sit in a basement being used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







