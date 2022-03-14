School district plans for changes in bid to avoid state intervention

The North Little Rock School District will add seven new administrative positions and eliminate four in what Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said was a move to save the school district from state intervention.

The school district is facing declining enrollment; low test scores; and racial disparities in grades, discipline and graduation rates, prompting the need to change, Pilewski said.

The district's School Board approved the measure during a March 3 meeting, backing Pilewski's plan despite opposition from some teachers.

Phase 1 of what Pilewski has dubbed the "Central Office Administration Reorganization Plan" will mean a new bureaucratic structure for the school district. Pilewski said the changes will include a more rigorous curriculum and more support for students, teachers and principals.

"Change is uncomfortable, change is difficult, but I firmly believe as the leader of this school district, it is absolutely necessary to move this school district forward," Pilewski said.

Pilewski said the changes will create a better organizational structure that will give principals more support and better align teachers with the curriculum.

The seven new administrative positions will all be "coordinators" who will focus on reading, math and innovation and who will all report to the executive director of curriculum innovation and design.

The four positions to be eliminated and reorganized will be the executive director of elementary education, curriculum assessment and accountability; the executive director of secondary curriculum assessment and accountability; the director of virtual academy; and the elementary technical facilitator.

The seven new positions will be funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Fund and state Enhanced Student Achievement funds.

The School Board approved the measure on a 6-1 vote, with the majority of members backing Pilewski's call for change. J.T. Zakrzewski voted to abstain, citing potential conflicts of interest.

Pilewski said the school district is in danger of being administered directly by the state if test scores drop further, noting that numerous problems plague the district. In 2019, only 34% of students were reading at grade level, according to ACT Aspire scores.

More than half the students in the district are considered to need support for reading. At the North Little Rock Academy, about 71% of students are failing at least two courses, Pilewski said.

"There are red flags to me and there are warning signs that we must pay attention to, and if we don't change these warning signs, then we're not moving in the right direction," Pilewski said.

Board member Dorothy Williams said she was "embarrassed" by the school district's poor statistics, adding that she supported Pilewski's proposed changes.

"It's our Black schools that are not moving, and I have a problem with that," Williams said.

Teachers pushed back against the reorganization effort through the district's Licensed Personnel Policies Committee, acknowledging that changes were necessary but saying Pilewski developed his plan without input from staff members.

"The LPPC would have preferred this plan to have been created in collaboration with our current leaders instead of in isolation," said Maddy Barker, co-chair of the Licensed Personnel Policies Committee and a teacher in the district. "It is clear this reorganization plan was not made through a collaborative process."

Barker said staff members were worried about how Pilewski planned to use the Fair Teacher Dismissal Act to not renew contracts for administrators who were having their positions reorganized.

"Our teachers will not feel safe accepting or pursuing leadership opportunities within their own district if it looks like they will be removed at any point, without reason or notice," Barker said.

Barker asked the School Board to wait in hopes of giving staff members more input on the proposed measure. But Pilewski pushed back, stressing the urgency to make changes.

"We're making inch gains; we need to make two-foot, four-foot, six-foot, eight-foot, 10-foot gains," Pilewski said. "And from my vantage point -- that 30,000-foot view -- we can't waste one minute."

The school district will conduct a nationwide search to fill the seven new administrative positions but will also give weight to applicants from within the district, including those administrators who will have their positions eliminated, Pilewski said.

Board member Angela Person-West also pushed back against the argument that Pilewski moved too quickly with changes, saying the superintendent outlined his ideas in a 100-day transition plan and that everyone in the district should be on notice.

"This is an opportunity for everybody -- custodians included -- tighten up, tighten up," Person-West said.