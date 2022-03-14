Man, 24, hurt in Little Rock gunfire suspected of fatally shooting another person

A Little Rock man who was injured by gunfire on Saturday is expected to face capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of another person, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting, which happened in the 5000 block of West 65th Street, shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said officers made contact with Maliek Brookins, 24, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers discovered another victim, whose name, age, and gender were not included in the report, suffering from gunshot wounds in a white sedan. That victim died at the scene, according to the report.

Brookins was transported to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

According to police, the victim who died was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification, according to police.

Detectives made contact with several witnesses and accessed video surveillance and determined Brookins was a suspect in the killing, police said. Capital murder warrants were issued for Brookins, according to the report.

Police said he was still undergoing treatment and will be transported to the Pulaski County jail upon discharge.

The investigation is ongoing.












