Showers and isolated thunderstorms developing Monday night will bring a chance for large hail and damaging winds in southwest Arkansas, forecasters said.

The Texarkana area is at a slight risk of experiencing severe weather, including hail as large as a quarter and winds up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the rest of southwestern Arkansas is at a marginal risk for severe weather.

Forecasters said severe storms will be more likely from eastern Texas into Louisiana.