Springdale peers down the roads of the future

SPRINGDALE -- The $179 million generated by the city's sale of bonds for street improvements in 2018 has been spent or allocated.

But road improvements in the city will keep moving, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an almost $1.18 million contract with Olsson Inc. for engineering and designing the expansion of Gene George Boulevard north from Elm Springs Road to County Line Road.

Council members approved pulling the money from the city budget's unreserved fund because the project is important, Sprouse said.

The fund holds about $20 million, Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff, reported Friday. City revenues above what is budgeted are funneled to the unreserved portion of the city's general fund, he said.

Sprouse also Tuesday announced during his state of the city address his staff is preparing a new bond program to go before the voters in late 2023.

Street improvements certainly will be one issue, he said. Others might include a new Fire Station 4, a new Senior Center and the purchase of property "that relate to projects we are confident we'll want to move forward with," he said in the speech.

"Any projects we choose will deal with growth and traffic," Sprouse said Friday.

City officials have found the timeline for finishing the 2018 bond projects has lengthened during the pandemic, with shortages of material and labor, he said.

"As delays came, price increases came with them," he said. He wants to jump-start 2023 projects to avoid delays and save money.

Sales tax revenues that have jumped in the last several years have left the city in good financial shape with cash on hand, Sprouse said. The city can start designing the projects officials want to be part of the 2023 bond, he said.

Cooperation

The northern extension of Gene George Boulevard was planned for the next bond cycle, but the fast growth in the area turned on pressure for completion.

The city will cooperate on the project with Springdale Water Utilities, which will be placing a 48-inch water line under the center islands of what will become a boulevard, according to Brad Baldwin, director of the city's Engineering Department.

That water main will connect with a pumping system planned by Beaver Water Utilities just north of the Northern Bypass to deliver treated drinking water to the western reaches of both Washington and Benton counties.

Both the city and utility have contracted with Olsson, allowing the firm to carry out the projects together, Baldwin said. The plan will save money for the city and the water utility, which the city owns, he said.

City officials await grant money from the federal Economic Development Administration for an extension of Dixieland Road south from Apple Blossom to Wagon Wheel and improvements to Kendrick Avenue in the city's newest industrial park, Sprouse said.

The city also awaits Federal Aviation Administration approval to build on Kendrick, which lies in the flight path of the Springdale Municipal Airport, he said.

Grant and permitting times for approval from the state and federal governments also have extended during the pandemic, he noted.

The city soon will start phase one of the southern extension of Gene George Boulevard to Johnson Mill Road, which the city will complete with matching federal funds, Sprouse said.

An extension of Don Tyson Parkway west to Arkansas 112 is another project the city hopes to begin designing soon with unreserved funds, said Ryan Carr, assistant director of the Engineering Department.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation in September announced plans for the widening of Arkansas 112 between Howard Nickell Road in Fayetteville and U.S. 412. The project is expected to go out for bids in late 2023, according to Transportation Department officials. They expect construction to take 10 to 24 months.

The city will determine the design for the local street after hearing details of the state's design for Arkansas 112, Carr said.

The primary purpose of the improvements is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents. Arkansas 112 is the only major north-south route through the metro region west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area continues to grow, according to the documents.

The Don Tyson project and the southern Gene George extension both will provide access to what is coming to be known as the "Springdale Care Corridor" in the city's southwest corner.

"With that emerging as a regional medical center, they will need multiple ways in and out," said Tim Conklin, assistant director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

2023 bond

Sprouse has his eyes set on the road ahead and more street projects for the 2023 bond program.

One would be an extension of West Sunset Avenue east to South Powell Street, providing a new access route for the Springdale Municipal Airport, he said.

Another could be an extension of Don Tyson Parkway east to Habberton Road and improvements to Habberton north to U.S. 412 in preparation of the Northern Bypass completion, he said.

And maybe a frontage road for Interstate 49 to increase residents' connections to the region's main thoroughfare, he added.

"Rather than all new roads, we might look at a lot of less-expensive improvements on existing roads," Sprouse said. "We might put in a little work at some intersections to make traffic flow better -- things like right turn lanes or double left lanes -- on some of the city's older, more established roads."

2018 continues

Work is finishing on some of the 2018 street bond projects but is starting on others.

An extension of Ford Avenue to Butterfield Coach Road should open next month and ease access to the city's industrial park and Northwest Technical Institute, Carr said.

The city also expects to finish improvement of Spring Street in front of the Municipal Campus this fall.

Sprouse said the city this past week accepted bids for the construction of phase one of an extension of Har-Ber Avenue west over I-49 to Gutensohn Road.

"We just received one bid," Sprouse said. "We'll have to decide if we want to move forward for approval or rebid the project."

Four projects are under construction, according to Carr: Ford Avenue, Spring Street, the widening of South 64th Street from Watkins Avenue to West Sunset Avenue, and improving the intersections of Park Street and Caudle Avenue and Park and East Emma Avenue.

Three more projects are still in early stages, he said: widening North 40th Street from Falcon Road to the Spring Creek bridge, the Har-Ber Avenue extension, and widening Watkins Avenue from Gene George Boulevard to South 48th Street.

These later 2018 bond projects are examples of the delays and cost increases. Completion of these was expected in 2023, but the city might hold the design plans until the economy improves or the city finds more money, Carr said.

"We will see what prices we get back before we determine how to proceed," he said.

Six road projects paid by the bond are completed: the widening of Watkins Avenue from Gene George Boulevard to South 64th Street; the extension of George Boulevard from Bleaux Avenue to Elm Springs Road; an extension of North 48th Street to Bob Mills Road; widening of West Downum Road, Ball Street and West County Line Road around Shaw Family Park; extension of Maple Avenue from Holcomb Street to Park Street; and an overlay of West Huntsville Avenue.