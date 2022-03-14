State championships deliver from opening tip in all classes

High school championship scores

Boys

Class 6A;North Little Rock 65, Bentonville 47

Class 5A;Jonesboro 55, Marion 28

Class 4A;Magnolia 59, Blytheville 56

Class 3A;Osceola 52, Dumas 43

Class 2A;Lavaca 50, Magnet Cove 34

Class 1A;Bradley 44, County Line 41

Girls

Class 6A;North Little Rock 60, Fort Smith Northside 38

Class 5A;Greenwood 60, Jonesboro 49

Class 4A;Nashville 42, Farmington 41

Class 3A; Bergman 66, Lamar 42

Class 2A;Melbourne 63, Bigelow 40

Class 1A;Norfork 48, Mammoth Spring 43

Amidst the start of a nationwide pandemic, Quitman girls Coach Tim Hooten saw something in Melbourne that others may not have when his team lost to the Lady Bearkatz in the 2020 Class 2A state basketball title game.

"They're really good," Hooten said after the Lady Bulldogs dropped a 47-28 decision in that final. "They might run off four in a row."

Call it a prophecy or an emotionally charged guess, but Hooten has been coaching for more than 40 years and is about as candid as they come about anything that pertains to basketball. Frankly, his words carry weight and last week, the Lady Bearkatz did just what Hooten believed they could do when he had saw them first-hand two years ago.

Melbourne won its fourth consecutive state title when it beat Bigelow 63-30 at Bank OZK Arena. That victory was one of several captivating moments that unfolded during championship week in Hot Springs.

Six games featured rematches from earlier in the season, four teams won initial state titles, three contests went down to the final possessions and two programs finished undefeated.

Not a bad way to close out another intriguing, rapid-fire basketball season.

"It's been an unbelievable experience," Melbourne Coach Eric Teague said after his ladies completed a perfect 34-0 campaign. "You'll see a lot of teams that may not work as hard as these girls do. Me pushing them every day in practice, I'm sure they hated me several times. But they allowed me to push them, to try to get them to the point where [assistant] Coach [Kelley] Webb and I know where they can go."

The Lady Bearkatz had their share of cynics, especially after losing five of their top six players from last season's team. But Melbourne knew it had what it took to make another run at a title even when those on the outside looking it didn't.

Besides, the Lady Bearkatz still had Kenley McCarn, and just her name alone made them a contender. It's her play on the court that elevated them to a title favorite.

She didn't disappoint in the final when she had 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. The Tennessee-Martin signee, rightfully so, walked away with the Most Valuable Player award -- the third time she's won it in her career -- after she began pouring it on in the second quarter.

"Our first quarter was a little rough, it usually is," she said. "That's when we usually get settled in, but our second quarter is when we finally start playing like we should. We just don't take any possession for granted, try to take good shots and not force anything.

"We just try to make our defense flow into offense, and we're usually pretty good when we do that."

Storm warning in effect

The Jonesboro boy left little doubt as the No. 1 team in Class 5A and can make a strong case for being the top team in Arkansas after its blowout of Marion in the championship game.

Five seniors, including starters Amarion Wilson, Quion Williams and Jesse Washington, won't be around when the Golden Hurricane make the jump to Class 6A next season, but Coach Wes Swift isn't worried.

He's got a wealth of ammunition stored on his roster.

Deion Buford-Wesson, who had 15 points in the final, Isaac Harrell and Devarious Montgomery lead a stacked group of juniors that'll be called upon to carry the torch for one of the state's storied programs.

"Just looking at five seniors we trust explicitly to do their jobs at any point in time, we've got five more juniors that I've told everybody that we could start tomorrow and be a tough out in any of the state tournaments," Swift said. "These five seniors allowed those juniors to take some of their time, which also sacrifices stats. [Wednesday] Isaac Harrell, a 6-7, 6-8 kid, gets undercut with 1:30 left in practice and fell as hard as I've ever seen a kid fall, and he didn't play [in the final].

"He's an all-state player that's the second or third-leading scorer on our team, gonna be a Division I basketball player, and he didn't play. ... We have a really, really deep roster."

Another unbeaten

Bergman joined Melbourne on the state's unbeaten list when it beat Lamar 66-42 in the Class 3A girls state title game.

The victory also allowed the Lady Panthers (43-0), who'd beaten the Lady Warriors earlier in the year, to join an exclusive club. One day after Melbourne was ushered into the group, Bergman became one of 12 girls teams to finish with an unblemished record since 1987.

"This group was our first undefeated junior high group in school history, too," Bergman Coach James Halitzka said. "They had that pressure then. They had the pressure last year of riding a 31-game win streak, and this summer, they went undefeated through team camp. Going through all those games, they just had a knack for winning.

"They quit worrying about not losing, and they go to win."

The Lady Panthers are 80-2 over the past two seasons and will return several players next year, including leading scorer and finals MVP Maddi Holt.

Three in four

Magnolia accomplished its mission of winning another state title in a game that may have been somewhat bittersweet.

The Panthers held on to beat Blytheville 59-56 in front of a sold-out crowd in what was Derrian Ford's last game in a Magnolia uniform. The University of Arkansas signee scored 29 points on his way to being named MVP for the third time during three state-title runs.

The senior, who is a four-time all-state selection, had a hand in 102 victories in his career against just six losses. He'll take that lofty resume to Fayetteville next season with the Razorbacks as a part of their outstanding recruiting class.

"This is a great experience with it being my senior year," he said. "This is a great team to be a part of, and I'm just happy we got the win. The next step is just getting my body prepared for the college level, just try to go in and make an impact for the Arkansas organization and program."

Following in footsteps

Nashville girls Coach Paul Dean has been around title-winning head coaches for a long time, but he got a chance to get one himself Saturday.

The Scrapperettes won their first championship when Sidney Townsend's three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left served as the game-winner in their 42-41 victory over Farmington. The senior scored the final seven points for Nashville (33-2), which trailed 41-37 with less than 1:50 remaining in the game.

For Dean, the moment was understandably an emotional one. He grew up in Pine Bluff and was a kid when his father, Bo, led the Fillies to the 1995 state championship. He would later graduate from Arkansas Tech and enter coaching, where he went to Paris for two years and Western Yell County for one. In 2010, he became as assistant coach for Greenwood under Clay Reeves and helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to four titles in eight seasons.

He would later nab his first head coaching job at De Queen in 2018 and led them to a 28-4 mark in his one season before taking over at Nashville in 2019.

"I'm just really grateful and blessed to have been where I've been," he said after delivering Nashville its first state championship.

Three the hard way

One shot ended a 28-year title drought for one basketball powerhouse in southwest Arkansas.

Bradley gained its second state boys championship Friday when Tyrese Harris hit the winning three-pointer with three seconds remaining in a 44-41 win over County Line in the Class 1A final. That jumper gave the Bears (37-5) its first crown since 1994.

It was actually the third championship for Bradley Coach Benny Harris, though. He also coaches the girls team and took the Lady Bears to the 2000 championship.

"It's big, big, big," said Harris, who also coached at Foreman for 10 years before coming to Bradley. "We had fans from Dallas, Houston, they came from everywhere. A lot of my ex-players that played on the championship team, they were here.

"We had a good community turnout."

In all, Harris has been a coach for 45 years, with 43 of those spent as a head coach.