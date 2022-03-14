SWAT callout in Little Rock ends with suspect in custody

Update, 10:37 p.m.:

Little Rock police said on Twitter shortly before 10:30 p.m. that the SWAT callout had ended with the subject in custody.

Residents were asked to continue to avoid the area until the investigation was complete, but police reported that traffic on University Avenue was back to normal.

Little Rock police on Monday evening asked residents to avoid the 5200 block of South University Avenue because of a SWAT callout.

In a Twitter post issued shortly after 9:30 p.m., police said one suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle and SWAT negotiators were at the scene.