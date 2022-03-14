Sections
SWAT callout in Little Rock ends with suspect in custody

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 10:05 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Update, 10:37 p.m.:

Little Rock police said on Twitter shortly before 10:30 p.m. that the SWAT callout had ended with the subject in custody.

Residents were asked to continue to avoid the area until the investigation was complete, but police reported that traffic on University Avenue was back to normal.

Original story continues below:

Little Rock police on Monday evening asked residents to avoid the 5200 block of South University Avenue because of a SWAT callout.

In a Twitter post issued shortly after 9:30 p.m., police said one suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle and SWAT negotiators were at the scene.

