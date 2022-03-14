Thirty additional covid deaths Sunday push Arkansas over 10,900

While active covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decrease in the state Sunday, the state's death toll still increased, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

As of Sunday, there were 10,922 covid-19 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Friday marked the two-year anniversary of the first case identified in the state.

Thirty more deaths were added to the total Sunday. The state added 209 deaths in the past week. Last Sunday saw 14 additional deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths was 29.86 Sunday. The number is fairly comparable to the seven-day average of 30.86 recorded last week.





Overall the state has recorded 826,570 covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 369 added Sunday. There were 548 cases added Saturday and 310 the previous Sunday. There were 3,360 new cases added in the past week.

Four-hundred people recovered from covid-19 since Saturday with a total of 4,353 recoveries in the past week and 813,277 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

There were 2,135 active cases Sunday, according to the data. The total dropped by 61 since Saturday and 1,202 since last Sunday. The decrease is about a 36 percent decline since last Sunday.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 480. It has dropped from 541 over the past week. The state saw a yearly low Wednesday of 462.

Hospitalizations were at 243 with 83 patients in intensive care and 45 on ventilators. There were 14 fewer people hospitalized, eight less in intensive care and two fewer people on ventilators than the day before. Hospitalizations were down by 93 from last Sunday, people in intensive care was down by 29 and people in ventilators down by 11.

Hospitalizations saw the lowest total since 235 reported on June 18.











The state had 204 more people fully vaccinated Sunday for a total of 1,572,665. The number has increased by 2,714 in the past week.

Those who had received booster shots rose by 157 in a day and 2,662 in the past week for a total of 548,920.

Randolph County was leading in cases Sunday with 52 reported, Benton County followed with 34 and Pulaski County with 32.