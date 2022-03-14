Two years in

March 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus a pandemic, the first covid case in Arkansas and the state's first covid deaths. Over these two years, the federal government's responses have been mixed, but continue to significantly impact Arkansas.

President Trump deserves much credit for vaccine development through Operation Warp Speed. On the other hand, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump White House coronavirus response coordinator who now works with the George W. Bush Institute, the Trump administration could have saved more than 130,000 lives had it not been distracted by the 2020 elections and ignored recommendations to reduce infections.

President Biden deserves much credit for national and international vaccine distribution and for following recommendations to reduce infections. Vaccine mandates for federal workers resulted in over 90 percent compliance. Masks reduced transmissions (including flu and common cold) and saved lives. On the other hand, the Biden administration's directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies have been confusing, conflicting and have resulted in diminished credibility.

Trump, Biden and Congress, however, all deserve credit for providing federal covid-relief funds which have been economic lifelines for states, counties, cities, hospitals, businesses, colleges, universities, schools, individuals and families. But even with enormous federal government support, state governments also were expected to lead.

Like their federal counterparts, state responses have also been mixed. Unfortunately, a recent WalletHub covid study on the safest places to live during the past two years ranked Arkansas 48th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. While troubling, this two-year report card should not be surprising given the state's high death and hospitalization percentages and its low vaccination, booster and testing percentages.

Around the week of March 14, 2020, in every state, people voluntarily stopped going to the office because of the virus. Arkansas was one of the states that did not issue a stay-at-home order for non-essential activities in March and April 2020. Some 16 months later on Aug. 9, 2021, Arkansas was still ranked sixth in covid cases per 100,000 people. North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming, which also did not issue stay-at-home orders, ranked at Nos. 1, 3 ,4, 13, 15 and 22 respectively on Aug. 9, 2021.

Shutdowns were not the primary economic disrupter; the virus was. A collapse began before shutdowns were imposed, and when shutdowns were lifted, activity didn't just bounce back. Workers also didn't rush back to offices.

In June 2020, a New York Magazine article concluded that Arkansas had the worst covid prison response of any state. Outbreaks in other group settings including churches, nursing homes, processing plants and summer camps also garnered negative attention. However, as part of being "Ready for Business," Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas was moving to a Phase Two covid response effective on June 15, 2020.

This was in contrast with a Trump White House task force report that said Phase Two was "for states and regions with no evidence for a rebound." But new cases in Arkansas rose: 344 Arkansans died in August, 424 in September, 556 in October, 577 in November and 1,174 in December.

Arkansas had proclaimed itself "Ready for Business" at the expense of not being "Ready for Public Health."

A year later, after seeing numbers drop again, during a July 4, 2021, national television interview the governor said he did not think Arkansas was in for another surge. However, more covid records were set in August 2021: 1,459 hospitalizations; 558 in intensive care; and 388 on ventilators. By July 1, 2021, the delta variant had been detected in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Delta continued into fall 2021, and the first Arkansas omicron case was reported on Dec. 17, 2021. Though omicron is now declining, January and February 2022 were brutal. Arkansas' first case of the omicron B.A. 2 variant was reported Jan. 31, 2022. B.A. 2 is now dominant in other parts of the world and is slowly spreading in the United States. Other emerging variants are possible in the future. Omicron was an surprise.

While Arkansas spent part of the two-year (March 2020-March 2022) period in a public health emergency and numerous state officials worked long and hard, the WalletHub score merits retrospective review.

With new cases every week, covid is not over. It is not over for children under 5 who can't yet get vaccinated. It's certainly not over for those hospitalized, on ventilators, in intensive care and for many who are immunocompromised. It's not over for health-care providers and first responders.

Based on projections, some 100,000 (and increasing) Arkansans had, have or will have long-covid. It is not over for them, nor is it over for the thousands of family members who are grieving the deaths of over 10,700 (and increasing) loved ones.

If "Covid Deaths" were a city, it would be the 36th largest and fastest-growing one in the state. Given continuing and potential covid vulnerabilities largely because of low vaccination rates, let's hope the state's actions regarding alpha, delta and omicron will become lessons learned in preparing for the future.

Let's also hope living with the virus doesn't become an excuse for ignoring it.

Skip Rutherford of Little Rock is Dean Emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.