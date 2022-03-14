Volunteers rejoice after 43-year wait





TAMPA, Fla. -- With the clock ticking down on Tennessee's first men's SEC Tournament title in 43 years, freshman Kennedy Chandler dribbled near midcourt with his left hand and popped the chest of his jersey with his right.

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi angled for the sideline, where they tried to lure Coach Rick Barnes into Sunday's celebration.





"This time of year is about players," said Barnes, who wound up in the mix anyway after the ninth-ranked Volunteers beat Texas A&M 65-50, cut down the nets and the players approached him again to place a portion around his neck.

"I just think it's their moment. It's their time to get the trophy. It's their time to cut down the nets," Barnes added. "They came to Tennessee to help us make it a special place. They've done that. It's truly their time."

A short time later, James walked out of Amalie Arena carrying the tournament trophy.

"Taking it back to the crib," the 6-6 junior guard said.

Tennessee fans have waiting since 1979.

"They beat us from start to finish," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. "We had no answers for their tactical decisions, nor their talent."

Vescovi scored 17 points, James had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Vols (26-7) rattled off the first 14 points of the afternoon to win for the 12th time in 13 games since a one-point loss at Texas in late January.

Auburn and Kentucky entered the SEC Tournament ranked in the top five and Arkansas was as hot as any team in the country down the stretch, but Tennessee has emerged as the top team in the league after beating each of those rivals in the past two weeks.

Chandler, the tournament MVP, had 14 points and seven assists for Tennessee, which recorded assists on 19 of 22 baskets, including the first 10 the Vols made after halftime.

Playing its fourth game in four days, Texas A&M (23-12) started slowly and never recovered.

BIG TEN

NO. 24 IOWA 75,

NO. 9 PURDUE 66

INDIANAPOLIS -- Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 24 Iowa beat No. 9 Purdue to win its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006 and earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (26-9) became the fourth team in conference history to claim the title by winning four games in four days. Iowa was also the first school to do it, in 2001, and Michigan repeated the feat in 2017 and 2018.

The Hawkeyes won their first title since 2006, one week after the Iowa women won the Big Ten tourney on the same court.

This time, Iowa did it with a record-breaking scoring performance and by beating the Boilermakers about a one-hour drive from their campus in West Lafayette. Iowa's 351 points broke Ohio State's tournament record of 322, set last year. Murray was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Trevion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Purdue (28-7), which failed to capture either the regular-season or tournament title despite spending most of the season as the highest-ranked team in the conference. Purdue hasn't won the Big Ten Tournament since 2009.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

NO. 18 HOUSTON 71,

MEMPHIS 53

FORT WORTH -- Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, fellow big man Josh Carlton had 18 and 18th-ranked Houston beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

A day after White played less than three minutes in the Cougars' semifinal win because of back tightness, the first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars (29-5) earn the AAC's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

Memphis (21-10) has won 12 of its last 14 games, and beat Houston by double figures in both of their regular-season games.

Tigers center Jalen Duren, a 6-11 freshman who was a first-team All-AAC pick, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Williams had 10 points.

