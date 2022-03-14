Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

March 3

Benjamin Howard Anderson, 23, and Catherine Marie Huck, 21, both of Springdale

Joseph Andrew King, 23, and Kimberly Suzanne McGehee, 25, both of Fayetteville

Robert Lawrence Parsons, 37, and Brittiany Desiree Reed, 36, both of Fayetteville

Bryan Miles Pineda, 20, and Giselle Alcala Jimenez, 20, both of Fayetteville

Heath Leon Reed, 52, and Katie Diane Couch, 38, both of Lincoln

Raymond Benjamin Walters, 53, and Theresa Lyn Phelps, 52, both of Fayetteville

Earl Hayden Woodroff Jr., 47, and Rebecca Rohrig, 56, both of Elkins

March 4

David Keith Benson, 26, and Cathyrn Cheri Athey, 28, both of Elkins

Kevin Andrew Cox, 45, and Crystal Violet Denham, 39, both of Fayetteville

William Cameron Jones, 29, and Jessica Ann McWilliams, 31, both of Fayetteville

Isidro Martinez-Perez, 64, and Irma M. Martinez, 60, both of Springdale

Dylan Lee Phillips, 24, and Emily Stafford Phillips, 25, both of Branson, Mo.

March 7

Chase Aaron Burnham, 23, and Jane Danielle Henderson, 24, both of Springdale

Alex Walker Fletcher, 75, Stover, Mo,, and Ruth Ellen Lister, 68, Jefferson City, Mo.

Eric Wayne Henderson, 51, and Carrie Ann Reynolds, 47, both of Fayetteville

Danny Jonathan Joran, 55, and Honey Samuel, 47, both of Springdale

Bolivar Ernesto Olivero Rodriguez, 35, and Cindy Marcela Aguilar, 25, both of Springdale

Carlos Alberto Sanchez-Gonzalez, 31, Rogers, and Sulma Beatriz Lopez De Marroquin, 36, Springdale

Jacob Holland Taylor, 32, and Cassie Morgan Glidewell, 31, both of Farmington

March 8

Albert Lynn Furr, 73, and Cindy Marie Mulder, 62, both of Prairie Grove

Garret Wayne Gardenhire, 23, and Allison Michelle Lemley, 23, both of Springdale

Jose Santos Martinez, 32, and Brittany Michelle Collins, 32, both of Springdale

Joel Mwejenwa, 21, and Nerintha Ketwan, 19, both of Springdale

March 9

John Adam Brandt, 31, and Courtney Jo Fischer, 29, both of Bella Vista

Jeffrey Michael Browne, 49, and Tiffany Marie Farris, 32, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Chase Doss, 26, and Kyllie Danielle McMullen, 26, both of Lincoln

David Kaija, 41, and Daislyna Tisen Jonah, 34, both of Springdale

Caleb Alan Lloyd, 21, and Malorie SueAnn Pershall, 22, both of Lincoln