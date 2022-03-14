Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 28

Chick-fil-A

5675 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Breaded chicken that was placed through the cooling process, dated to be discarded on Sunday, was being processed for use in the soup.

Noncritical violations: Roasted corn and beans in bags were thawed in a bucket of water.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Chicken strips at 128 degrees and potato logs 126 degrees in the hot hold case. Foods should be kept hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Package of raw bacon stored on a shelf over tomatoes and onions in the walk-in cooler. Salt, flour, sugar, etc. were stored in containers without food identification labels. No permit posted.

Foghorn's

1815 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bartender handled sliced lime wedge with bare hand. Food employee handled toasted buns with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Exhaust fan opening in back storage area lacks screening on the wall. Food employee is wearing two bracelets. Plastic containers previously containing commercially prepared barbeque and hot sauces are reused for sauce storage. Handwashing sink in bar area is leaking gray water into a bucket that is stored below. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Harps Food Store

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Ambient temperature of 53 degrees in the walk-in meat preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito College

2050 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Flats of raw shell eggs are stored above container of uncovered shredded lettuce on wire shelving in walk-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager finger ring is not a plain band and food employee is wearing a bracelet. An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee after cleaning food contact utensils do not sanitize it. Curtido (chopped cabbage and carrot) at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a food protection manager. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Food item is thawing at room temperature. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup is stored in food preparation area without a lid. Two spray bottles containing an unknown liquid stored in wait station area lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: Outside waste oil receptacle lid is open.

Mana Cabana

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite 2, Springdale

Critical violations: Two employees wash food off gloved hands. No sanitation was being used while washing dishes. Hot holding rice and cheese sauce being held at 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The employee with a food safety manager certification in no longer employed with the establishment. No information posted for employees on cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Pupuseria Glendy's

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sacks of sourdough bun mix are stored on shelf two inches above the floor. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Retail food permit expired 1/31/22.

Shake's Frozen Custard

2835 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee handwashing sink lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Dispensing utensil handle is stored downward in peanut storage container.

US Pizza

7322 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle of sanitation water was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Pizza being eaten in the kitchen during operation hours. Food equipment being dried with a towel. The can opener knife had food residues on the surface.

March 1

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

1471 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The can opener knife has food residue on the surface.

Domino's

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Men's restroom was out of soap. Individual containers of blue cheese dressing were at 57 degrees in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: A panel on the pizza prep table is missing. No permit posted.

King Fish

262 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Women's restroom waste receptacle does not have a lid. The facility has an expired food permit from the Arkansas Department of Health.

La Sirenita

505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No signs were present for the cleanup of bodily fluid release events. An employee washing gloved hands at the hand washing sink.

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington

Critical violations: Items in refrigerator lack date marking.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Uncovered egg rolls in the freezer.

Northwest Medical Center-Willow Creek Women's Hospital

Morrison Healthcare, 4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No consumer advisory for the celebration meal. Employees wearing rings with stones and watches. Freezer has a buildup of ice from a drip. Posted permit expired on Feb. 28,2022.

Vargas Fruteria

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the ice cream preparation area lacks soap. Mixes made in the store made two days ago did not have a date indicated on the bucket.

Noncritical violations: Whipped topping cans being stored in the ice used to make the drink.

March 2

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish detergent stored above packaged juice, milk and tuna.

Noncritical violations: Wall in food preparation area (kitchen equipment to cook) shall be smooth and easy to clean. Facility has installed a ventilation system. The new installation shall comply with law regulation. (City, Fire Department and ADH). Food permit is expired (02/28/2022).

Onyx Coffee Lab-Restaurant

5519 Hackett Road, Johnson

Critical violations: Food employee drink lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sinks in food preparation area lack employee handwashing notices posted. Three food employees are wearing wrist watches. Two containers are filled with water at a temperature of 70 degrees for storing some utensils between use.

Onyx Coffee Lab-Food Store

5519 Hackett Road, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three containers of food prepared at the establishment stored in the refrigerator for customer self-service lack adequate labeling.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Banana peppers at 45 degrees and baja chipotle sauce at 49 degrees in the front line refrigerator. Package of rotisserie chicken strips at 67 degrees thawing in water on the counter.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Front door does not completely self close leaving a gap which can allow insects to enter the facility.

Subway

5204 S. Thompson, Springdale

Critical violations: Food stored in walk-in refrigerator temperatures are above 41 degrees. (Sliced turkey 48 degrees, other prepackaged food and meatballs and cheese 50 degrees. ) Handwashing sink in warewashing area lacks adequate water pressure.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms.

Subway

7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signs were present for the cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Three Dogs Catering

301 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, person in charge does not have access to certified food manager document. There is not verifiable document that employees have been informed about their responsibility to report health issues. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Can opener is not clean.

Tienda El Salvadoreno

1528 W. Sunset Ave., No. G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cakes without labels identifying ingredients, food type or where it was made.

Westside Burger and Grill

2019 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager has not completed the food safety course at the time of inspection. No sign or information for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

March 3

Buttered Biscuit

1210 J.T.L. Parkway, Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit holding sliced tomato's at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

El Vasito Loko

503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale

Critical violations: Chopped cucumber at 48 degrees, chopped watermelon at 50 degrees, and cut cantaloupe at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets. Food employee lacks hair protection. Ice cream scoop is stored in standing water with temperature of 76 degrees.

Grand Village at Clear Creek

1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dish-temp plate at 120 degrees. Items in the walk-in cooler and refrigerators were not date marked. Pie meringue was made with unpasteurized eggs and no pasteurized shell eggs were on the premises. Thawing packages of shrimp were floating in water.

Noncritical violations: Desserts and other items were not covered in the refrigerators and walk-in cooler. Corn starch, coco powder, and other food items were not labeled. Handles of utensils such as scoops were touching the flour, sugar, etc. No temperature test strips or dish-temp plate. Food debris on racks and on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Flooring baseboard in the kitchen and dish room need to be replaced.

Harps Food Store

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

King Burrito

272 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shrimp, raw fish at 44 degrees (equipment with drawers under the grill). Walk-in cooler bucket with salsa verde date marked 02/26 and salsa roja date marked 02/23.

Noncritical violations: Garbage dumpsters have door open.

Pineapple Bliss

1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite A, Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Doors in the restrooms are not self closing.

St. Joseph's Catholic School

1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Sushiboi

1780 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information was available on how to clean up bodily fluid release events for employees.

March 4

Catering Unlimited

1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: A handwashing sink is not installed. A handwashing sink is required. Container of pico de gallo stored in food preparation area is 65 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Three-compartment sink is used for handwashing.

Frida's California Grill

3980 Wedington Drive, No. 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The bathroom doors are missing the self closing fixture. The seal on walk-in cooler is damaged and there is some ice buildup in the walk-in cooler.

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Potatoes and crab soup was put in steam table at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: White refrigerators and small prep table do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where it is not easy to read. Original bucket of sliced dills are used to store salt and pepper.

Macke Landing-Baum Stadium

1255 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two employee drink cups lack lids that are stored on shelf above prepackaged food.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch and a bracelet. One ceiling light fixture in stand one lacks bulbs shield.

MJ Pizzeria

838 N. 48th St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food safety training has not been completed. Chicken being cut for service with bare hands and cheese sliced with bare hands.

Orchard Children's Academy

2987 Cambridge St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information available on cleanup of bodily fluid release events for employees.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 28 -- Lee School, 400 Quandt Ave., Springdale; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove; Red Dragon Buffet, 2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale

March 1 -- Carmelita Catering Co., 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Fayetteville Creative School, 57 Colt Square Drive, Fayetteville

March 2 -- Dollar General Store, 1001 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove; Lisa Wood Day Care, 10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove; Murphy Express, 7250 W. Sunset Lane, Suite A, Springdale; Prairie Grove Middle School., 806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove; Sun Foodservice, 4618-4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

March 3 -- Fayetteville Christian School, 2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville ; The Bar, 705 S. Thompson St., Springdale; University Baptist Church, 333 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Washington Elementary School, 425 N. Highland Ave., Fayetteville; Woodland Junior High School, 1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville

March 4 -- Helen Tyson Middle School, 3304 S. 40th St., Springdale; Lakeside Junior High School, 3050 Hylton Road, Springdale; Nutrition Hub, 1545 W. 15th St., Suite 6, Fayetteville; Tokyo House of NWA, 1818 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville