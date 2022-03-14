What a ride!

Fingers crossed that this last bout of snow and cold was the last we will see this season!

The snow came in fast and furious, but if you have to have snow, at least it stayed off of the roads. Saturday was a wonderland of blue skies and snowy trees, and it melted quickly. It seems that a lot of plants took this in stride. I did cover my lettuce and it is fine, and the spinach and onions were unfazed. I did move my new geranium inside for a few days, but it is happily back outdoors.

I cut a bouquet of daffodils and camellias





to enjoy inside, but the ones outside appear in good shape. A few daffodils have some bent stems, but overall, they are good. A week of warm weather should have plants bursting out with new growth. I still have a bit more pruning and clean-up to do, and of course some more planting.

I had a busy week with some new adventures. I continue to play mahjong and walk, but Clay and I went to yoga this week! I know, hard to believe. I have sore muscles where I didn't know I had muscles, but we had fun. We also took friends with us to the Southern Italian dinner at the Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke





and had a wonderful meal. On Friday I took Chris on a birthday adventure. On our way to Amity Market Days, we stopped in Hot Springs so she could visit their MG greenhouse





to see how they make their own potting soil. We had a great visit, and I got to meet their new county agent.





The Amity trade day was fun, but cold.





I felt sorry for all the vendors who had to sit all day in the cold, and it was just going to get colder. We made a few purchases, stopped for lunch in Arkadelphia and were home before the snow hit. Then yesterday was book club. What a fun week. It is great to be able to start getting out and doing things again.



