What would Catfish think?

The players of Major League Baseball accepted the owners' offer late last week, and professional baseball at the top level is supposed to begin April 7. Training camps are open, and pitchers and catchers are on the diamond(s).

There will be all kinds of changes. And not just the names on the back of uniforms, although free agency was supposed to be furious starting, oh, about now. The playoffs will go from 10 teams to 12. There will be advertisements on uniforms. And a committee will determine whether a pitch clock will speed up the game.

And the DH is now in the NL.

For 50 years, the designated hitter was only found in American League ballparks. The new rule puts it in the National League, too. So pitchers, or the vast majority of pitchers, won't be required to bat.

They won't be required to dig in there after beaning a batter in the previous half-inning. They will become even more specialized in their sporting duties. And there won't be any more Catfish Hunters who hit .350 in 1971.

It reminds us of a line from a B movie back in the 1990s,"Little Big League," in which a kid inherits the Twins and makes himself manager. After all:

"It's the American League. They got the DH. How hard could it be?"

Now the designated hitter is universal. Some of us old-timers don't see it as an improvement.