Arkansas covid deaths rise by 21; hospitalizations fall for 11th straight day

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose Tuesday by 21, the smallest daily increase in more than a week, as the number of coronavirus patients in the state's hospitals continued falling to levels not seen since June.

The state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 423, the fifth daily increase in six days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

However, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said an unusually large portion of the cases added in recent days were from reports faxed in by providers weeks ago, representing infections of people who had already recovered.

"We became aware of it at the end of last week, and when we looked into, it the Health Department unit that keys in all of the faxed lab reports, we learned, were behind," Dillaha said.

She said the backlog was the result of the huge number of cases reported during the surge powered by the omicron variant that peaked in January.

While many laboratories report their results to the department electronically, others "have not been agreeable to that," Dillaha said.

The issue wasn't as noticeable when the state's overall new case numbers were higher.

Now that they've fallen, however, the old reports are making up a larger proportion of the cases added to the state's count each day.

"To be honest, this caught us by surprise," Dillaha said.

She said the department is caught up to about mid-February in entering the old cases.

Since they represent infections of people already classified as having recovered, the old cases haven't added to the state's active case total, which has continued falling despite the uptick in the growth of total cases.

In the coronavirus metrics that it publicly reports, the Health Department considers a person to have recovered 10 days after a positive test result.

Already at its lowest level since June 10, the active case total fell Tuesday by 104, to 1,810.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the total has fallen every day since it peaked at an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

The increase in deaths on Tuesday brought the state's death toll to 10,971.

Already at its lowest level since June 16, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 in the state fell by one, to 216, its 11th straight daily decline.

Dropping for the sixth day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by three, to 39, its lowest level since June 10.

In its third straight daily decline, the number who were in intensive care fell by four, to 65, the smallest number since April 24.