Arkansas House candidate withdraws from District 62 race because of residency question

State House candidate Wayne Beech withdrew from the District 62 race Monday after accusations he didn't live in the district.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State John Thurston on Monday, Beech asked for Thurston to "withdraw my name from the ballot." According to a spokesman for Thurston's office, Beech is no longer a candidate for House District 62.

Beech, 68, filed Feb. 25 to run in the Republican primary in state House District 62, claiming he lived in Holly Grove. But following accusations that his primary residence was in Benton, which is outside of District 62, Beech filed the letter asking to be removed.

Newly drawn District 62 includes parts of Monroe, Phillips, Lee and Desha counties, where incumbent Republican state representatives Mark McElroy and David Tollett are vying for the seat.

On his candidate filing form, Beech claimed he lived in Holly Grove. Public records show Beech owns property in Holly Grove but also in Saline County, where he was registered to vote until one week before he filed to run for office.

Arkansas law requires candidates running for the General Assembly to be a resident of the district for at least one year before the general election.

According to tax records, Beech owns multiple properties, including three in Saline County, through a family trust. His Monroe County home is a one-story, 928 square-foot mobile home that sits on .1 acre of land. The home has no heating or air conditioning and has been appraised at $24,850, according to Monroe County tax records.

Through a family trust, Beech is listed as the co-owner of several properties in Saline County, including a one-story, 1,980 square-foot home in Benton where Wayne and Kathy Beech are listed as the taxpayers.

The home sits on 4.3 acres of land, has a 608 square-foot unfinished basement and is appraised at $194,050, according to Saline County tax records.

Beech did not respond to requests to comment.

Beech was a registered voter in Saline County until Feb. 18, when he switched his registration to a Holly Grove address where he became a registered voter in Monroe County. Before then, Beech was a registered voter in Saline County, routinely voting in general and primary elections there.

Beech has voted in Saline County since at least 2006, including in the 2020 general election, according to his voting history report from the Secretary of State's office.

Tollett, who would have been one of Beech's Republican primary opponents, said Beech was likely not qualified to run in District 62, according to his voter and tax records.

"I'm not trying to take out the guy, but I did want a fair election," Tollett said.

Republican State Rep. Howard Beaty Jr., of Crossett, also called on Beech to bow out of the race.

"I believe in the values that define us as Republicans in Arkansas, and that is why I believe that as elected officials we must be held to a high standard," Beaty tweeted Friday.