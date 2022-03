Little Rock, 1948: Curtis Finch was a longtime retailer in Little Rock. Here at Third Street and Broadway he sold gasoline, tires and appliances. On the back of the card he proclaimed the "Greatest tire sale ever held in Little Rock." A 600-by-16, four-ply tire was $8.88, "absolutely guaranteed for ONE year." The card went to Stella McElroy at 324 W. 13th St. in North Little Rock.

