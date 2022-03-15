Associate of Giuliani charged in conspiracy

NEW YORK -- A Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against two associates of Rudy Giuliani was secretly charged with conspiracy last year in a New York court, prosecutors revealed Monday.

Conspiracy and illegal campaign contribution charges that were lodged against Andrey Muraviev in September 2020 in Manhattan federal court were unsealed by prosecutors who told a judge that the businessman was not in custody and was believed to be in Russia.

An indictment returned against Muraviev in September said some of Muraviev's money was used for political contributions and donations aimed at launching a business to acquire U.S. retail cannabis and marijuana licenses, but the source of the funds was disguised as coming from the Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Muraviev "attempted to influence the 2018 elections by conspiring to push a million dollars of his foreign funds to candidates and campaigns," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release.

"He attempted to corrupt our political system to advance his business interests."

The release described Muraviev as a "Russian oligarch."

Michael J. Driscoll, head of New York's FBI office, said Muraviev conspired with Parnas, Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin to make illegal contributions.

Parnas and Fruman were involved in Giuliani's unsuccessful efforts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate President Joe Biden's son during his campaign.

Giuliani remains under criminal investigation as authorities decide whether his interactions with Ukraine officials required him to register as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors said Muraviev's money was used to reimburse and fund federal and state political donations in Florida, Nevada and Texas, and Muraviev agreed that his money could also be used for donations to politicians in New York and New Jersey.

Muraviev, 47, traveled to Nevada as part of the conspiracy and received regular updates from Kukushkin about the political progress of their pursuit of cannabis and marijuana licenses, the indictment said.

Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born investor, was scheduled to be sentenced today after he and the Soviet-born Parnas were convicted of campaign finance crimes at an October trial in Manhattan.