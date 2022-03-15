Beck leads 2022 Hall of Fame class





Corey Beck, a guard on the 1994 national championship team at the University of Arkansas, headlines a 10-member class that will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in April.

Beck is joined by football players Barry Foster, Matt Jones and Brad Taylor, track and field star Tyson Gay, athlete Basil Shabazz, baseball player Delores "Dolly" Brumfield White, and coaches Paul Blair, Tommy Brasher and Tommy Tice.

The class will be honored April 8 at the 64th annual Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the Wally Allen Ballroom in the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Beck, 50, played with the Razorbacks in 1992-95 and ranks third in assists in a season (207 in 1994-95) and in career assists (483). After being part of Arkansas' national championship team in 1994 and the runner-up team in 1995, Beck went on to play in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

Foster, 53, helped lead the Razorbacks to back-to-back Southwest Conference championships in 1988 and 1989, as he rushed for 1,977 yards and 19 touchdowns at Arkansas, placing him sixth on the school's all-time career rushing yards list. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 1990 NFL Draft and played in two Pro Bowls.

Gay, 39, was Arkansas' first 100-meter NCAA champion, setting a school-record of 10.06 seconds in 2003 and helping lead the Razorbacks to a national championship. He competed in three Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) and was a four-time United States champion in the 100 meters.

Jones, 38, of Van Buren, was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Razorbacks (2002-04), leading the Razorbacks to two consecutive nine-win seasons and earned a All-SEC second-team nod in 2003. Jones was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and moved to wide receiver, recording 166 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons. He also played for the university's basketball team.

Shabazz, 50, was a USA Today High School All-American and the Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year at Pine Bluff High School. He competed in four sports with the Zebras -- football, baseball, basketball and track and field -- and had his best football season in 1990 with 1,596 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Taylor, 59, was a four-year letterman at quarterback for the Razorbacks for coaches Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield in 1981-84. He finished his career with 4,802 yards and 23 touchdowns, two marks that are still ranked in the top 15 in the school's record book.

Blair, who died at 57 in 2006 from prostate cancer, was the head coach and owner of the Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team and was also the associate head coach for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's swimming program. He coached thousands of swimmers on all skill levels and went on to coach 25 world-ranked swimmers, 25 age-group champions, 6 Olympic swimmers and an Olympic gold medalist.

Brasher, 81, of El Dorado, was a linebacker for the Razorbacks in 1961-63. He later coached at the high school, college and professional levels, becoming a defensive line coach for six NFL teams (New England, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Seattle and Kansas City).

Tice, 69, recorded a 289-160-6 record in 42 seasons at Huntsville and Harrison high schools and is currently the third all-time winningest coach in state history. During his career, Tice won a state championship and 13 conference championships while also reaching the state semifinals six times.

Brumfield White, who died at 88 in 2020, played seven years in the All-American Girls' Professional Baseball League, which was the basis for the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own." She later worked as a teacher and coach for 40 years and was inducted into Henderson State University's Reddie Hall of Honor in 1998.

Tickets for the induction banquet are available at arksportshalloffame.com. Individual tickets are $150 and a table of 10 is $1,500.

